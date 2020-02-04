 Skip to content
(Fox News)   To have and to hold, through thick and through thin crust, with this pizza-shaped engagement ring, marry me you must   (foxnews.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's gonna leave a mark.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this article deliver

/Challenge:Fox news
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd wear that ring with this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The fat acceptance movement has reached new heights... and weights.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, there's a marriage proposal squashed, squashed in Heaven or Hell, flatter than some sort of flat thing.

Once she is done counting the carets with a microscope she will demand palimony and still exercise her right to keep the ring, just for its novelty.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because real pizza would be too much trouble, and she just isn't worth it....
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Almost as classy as this ring:

nuts.comView Full Size


(not recommended for diabetics.  May be water-soluble)
 
Robinfro
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Worth" $9000
 
huntercr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should have held out for the Chicago Style deep dish.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Carat (mass), a unit of mass for gemstones, equal to 0.2 gram.
Karat or carat, a unit for measuring the fineness or purity of gold.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She had better love pizza.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

billybobtoo: Carat (mass), a unit of mass for gemstones, equal to 0.2 gram.
Karat or carat, a unit for measuring the fineness or purity of gold.


Carrot (vegetable), what these people should be eating instead of stuffing themselves with pizza.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Csb/

My wife only waited a week after we got married to come out of the pineapple on pizza closet
We are still together

/csb
 
