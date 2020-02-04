 Skip to content
(Hurriyet Daily News) Earthquake strikes Turkey. Buildings damaged, roads closed, feathers everywhere
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I forget. Do the earthquakes in Turkey run from Ankara towards Constantinople, or from Constantinople towards Ankara?

Which is the lead-in to a riddle:

What do you get when an earthquake hits Istanbul?

Constantinople.


Russian variant, perhaps the original:

what you get when an earthquake hits Leningrad is

Saint Petersberg.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Byzantium.

Only it's not in Istanboul.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We go live to our man at the scene....
899thewave.fmView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here folks, its just Allah letting Turkey know she is not pleased with their Bullshiat lately.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wasn't there one of these a few weeks ago?
 
Okieboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Headline gave me a chuckle - nice job subby
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How are the Ottomans?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Crap, I was planning to visit Ğibletş.  Maybe get me some famous  drümştıçkö.

Guess I'll have to put my travel plans on hold.
 
