(MSN)   Superman ice cream house sells proving nothing can stop the red hot Naples housing market   (msn.com) divider line
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meth gets another one.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, if there's no damage to the interior, I like the funky exterior look. I'd gladly take 55% off market price for something that, at worst--if the shiatty HOA demands it--needs a scrubbing and paint job on the exterior.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: " ...he appeared paranoid,"
What a whackado!

"-accusing people of stealing thousands of dollars from his garage,"
- Who the hell keeps thousands of dollars in their garage?

-a private investigator of watching him from down the street
Ain't nobody got time for that!!!!

-and Siri of calling him an expletive.
-.... ok, I can see that...
 
Kirzania
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size


Honestly, the best ice cream.

... What article?
 
Nullav
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A buyer has agreed to purchase a rainbow-colored, paint splattered house in North Naples "as is."

Well duh. That kind of paint-vomit on a house on the market is the chance of a lifetime. Half-price, and you could get it painted up like new within the weekend for $40 and a case of beer.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kendelrio: FTFA: " ...he appeared paranoid,"
What a whackado!


Nullav: A buyer has agreed to purchase a rainbow-colored, paint splattered house in North Naples "as is."

Well duh. That kind of paint-vomit on a house on the market is the chance of a lifetime. Half-price, and you could get it painted up like new within the weekend for $40 and a case of beer.


FTFA: "It's unclear whether Jeffrey is still under treatment there, but Tavery stated he was "unable to take care of himself" before he was admitted and the circumstances of his case were described as "drug involved."
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"At one time, she said, Jeffrey had three cars, plus a work van."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The officer said he also learned Jeffrey had fraudulently recorded a quick claim deed for the property "


Quick claim?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Should have gone with the more traditional Neapolitan ice cream.
 
