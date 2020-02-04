 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark and Schnitt)   Updates from inside China on the Corona beer virus, how the Chiefs destroyed Kansas City's mafia 50 years ago, and Drew recounts the horrors of surviving Dry January   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
4
    More: PSA, Todd Schnitt, Television, The MJ Morning Show, Fark, Drew Curtis, WFLZ-FM, Digg, good team  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 8:54 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot I was trying to give Dry January a go this year by about the 17th. I mean I guess reduced consumption is drier by comparison 🤷🏻♂
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have it on good authority that the beer is not to blame.  But that joke will persist for as long as the virus will.

totallyfakenewshere.comView Full Size

Still not a virus.
 
Drew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiefKommando: I forgot I was trying to give Dry January a go this year by about the 17th. I mean I guess reduced consumption is drier by comparison 🤷🏻♂


I had the opposite happen to me - I wasn't going to attempt it but I made it 5 days by accident and decided to keep going
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Corona beer virus ?

I call it Kung Flu !
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report