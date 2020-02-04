 Skip to content
(CNN) 8-year-old boy pays off lunch debt for entire school by selling key chains. In other news, in 2020 America, an 8-year-old boy has to pay off lunch debt for entire school by selling key chains
72
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think, if the leftists get their way, we won't ever have these kind of feel-good stories!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Just think, if the leftists get their way, we won't ever have these kind of feel-good stories!


The bastards!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, right?

It's 2020; who still uses a keychain?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda had the kids cleaning the floors and toilets and shiat.  That's the American way!

/this is an actual Republican idea
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alowishus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dystopian Reality Of All Those "Inspirational" Stories - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube fYOA8gXpios
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.


Maybe that's true in your country, but not the US. Here kids are lunch shamed and given a handful of crackers if their lunch debt reaches $20.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.


"Beans and rice are cheap, right?"

How much is gruel, per serving, anyway?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, he didn't have to, but it was nice that he did.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.


The "nutritionally sound" free lunch option at my elementary school was a slice of american cheese between two pieces of white bread.

It is hilariously cruel that America even has a concept of school lunch debt for literal children
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RussianPotato:Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.

Handle does *not* check out

/Yum - potatoes!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Keoni delivered the $4,015 check to Franklin Elementary last week. Of that amount, $1,000 will go to the school to pay off the $500 lunch debt and for any future debt incurred. The rest will go to six other nearby schools, which will get $500 each to clear their own lunch debts."

One kid pays off SEVEN schools' lunch debts. I'm with subby: this is a "feel good" story about a situation that shouldn't happen in the richest nation in the world.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FiftyTonsOfFlax: The "nutritionally sound" free lunch option at my elementary school was a slice of american cheese between two pieces of white bread.


ah yes, a Fyrefest sandwich on white.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a little Commie Pinko sh*thead!

I bet you thinks he deserves a good education! And clean drinking water! And equality for all!

(No really, this kid seems awesome and I Thank him for what he has done!)
 
BlueDuckFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
300 keychains @ $5 each is only $1,500.  Where'd the other $2,500 come from?

Something's wrong here.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8-year-old kid is an absolute hero.  We, as adults, are absolute failures for allowing this to happen.  Shame on us.*

/and a whole lot more shame on the kind of Fark You I Got Mine people who are okay with this happening.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: RussianPotato:Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.

Handle does *not* check out

/Yum - potatoes!


It will keep you alive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

BlueDuckFarker: 300 keychains @ $5 each is only $1,500.  Where'd the other $2,500 come from?

Something's wrong here.


"We have sent key chains to Alaska, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Arizona, all over the country," April Ching told CNN. "There was one lady who said she wanted $100 worth of key chains so that she could just hand them out to people. ... There were several people who bought one key chain and gave (Keoni) a hundred bucks. It was absolutely amazing how much support the community showed for his whole project."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
There's just something about feeding poor children that just rubs me the wrong way. Can't they at least be forced to clean the cafeteria on Saturday or something?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: [Fark user image 630x630]


Yoink!
 
jso2897
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Curmudgeonly: RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.

"Beans and rice are cheap, right?"

How much is gruel, per serving, anyway?


Doesn't matter - what he said is actually false. You don't have any guarantee of being fed in our schools - food of any quality. You just got tricked into arguing the premise of a lie.
Don't let it happen again.
Remember - "conservatives" do not argue in good faith - they just try to "win" at the internet by lying.
Bust them on their lies - don't debate the lies with them.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.

Maybe that's true in your country, but not the US. Here kids are lunch shamed and given a handful of crackers if their lunch debt reaches $20.


Not in my son's district. The free lunch is either a pb&j sandwich or lunch meat and cheese sandwich served with a small bag of chips, a piece of fruit, and milk. Not sure what hell hole you live in, but damn.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just call it a farm subsidy, buy the product, and feed all the damn kids for free. 

Kids with food insecurity have discipline and learning challenges because a basic human need isn't met.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tracianne: BlueDuckFarker: 300 keychains @ $5 each is only $1,500.  Where'd the other $2,500 come from?

Something's wrong here.

"We have sent key chains to Alaska, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Arizona, all over the country," April Ching told CNN. "There was one lady who said she wanted $100 worth of key chains so that she could just hand them out to people. ... There were several people who bought one key chain and gave (Keoni) a hundred bucks. It was absolutely amazing how much support the community showed for his whole project."


I think you cheated and read the article.
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: There's just something about feeding poor children that just rubs me the wrong way. Can't they at least be forced to clean the cafeteria on Saturday or something?


See? That wasn't hard.
Why can't the others be honest, like you and just admit it?
Kudos to you.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: LarryDan43:

Maybe that's true in your country, but not the US. Here kids are lunch shamed and given a handful of crackers if their lunch debt reaches $20.

Not in my son's district. The free lunch is either a pb&j sandwich or lunch meat and cheese sandwich served with a small bag of chips, a piece of fruit, and milk. Not sure what hell hole you live in, but damn.


You must live in a well-funded suburban district in a county run by humane people.
Out here in the Republican Thunderdome, the districts are carefully segregated and funded according to lack of melanin.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.


Yeah, that'd be awesome.  Get rid of the paperwork, the overhead and the whining about people "taking advantage of the system", and just feed the kids lunch. We keep saying we're the greatest country in the world, let's prove it.

I'm so tired of the glacial pace of social programs, while special deals for the wealthy and corporations get fast-tracked.  now, Trump plans to make America even greater by cutting Medicaid and Social Security. Such a deal. Of course the banks and polluters can regulate themselves, so no need to montior them at all.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Chicago, all public school students get free breakfast and lunch. And last summer, the city provided free lunches to anyone under 18 at parks and other locations around the city.

I mean, good for this kid, but every time I read one of these lunch stories, I feel like becoming a serial killer who specializes in school board members and politicians who refuse to feed children.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: LarryDan43: RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.

Maybe that's true in your country, but not the US. Here kids are lunch shamed and given a handful of crackers if their lunch debt reaches $20.

Not in my son's district. The free lunch is either a pb&j sandwich or lunch meat and cheese sandwich served with a small bag of chips, a piece of fruit, and milk. Not sure what hell hole you live in, but damn.


The key word is District.  Some districts disallow having other people payoff  debts to teach the parents responsibility.  Michelle Obama put together some national standards, but those are being removed.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Yellow Beard: LarryDan43:

Maybe that's true in your country, but not the US. Here kids are lunch shamed and given a handful of crackers if their lunch debt reaches $20.

Not in my son's district. The free lunch is either a pb&j sandwich or lunch meat and cheese sandwich served with a small bag of chips, a piece of fruit, and milk. Not sure what hell hole you live in, but damn.

You must live in a well-funded suburban district in a county run by humane people.
Out here in the Republican Thunderdome, the districts are carefully segregated and funded according to lack of melanin.


This is terrible.  I'm laughing, but it's terrible.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Loser sandwich: bologna on hand.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
School lunch for kids?  How are you planning on paying for that, libs?  Huh?  How are we going to pay for that and a brand new beautiful aircraft carrier.  Did you ever stop to think about that, libs?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: LarryDan43: RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.

Maybe that's true in your country, but not the US. Here kids are lunch shamed and given a handful of crackers if their lunch debt reaches $20.

Not in my son's district. The free lunch is either a pb&j sandwich or lunch meat and cheese sandwich served with a small bag of chips, a piece of fruit, and milk. Not sure what hell hole you live in, but damn.


Growing up, there were a couple of times where I couldn't afford the reduced lunch price which was, iirc, 40 cents. I did not get a lunch.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Yellow Beard: LarryDan43:

Maybe that's true in your country, but not the US. Here kids are lunch shamed and given a handful of crackers if their lunch debt reaches $20.

Not in my son's district. The free lunch is either a pb&j sandwich or lunch meat and cheese sandwich served with a small bag of chips, a piece of fruit, and milk. Not sure what hell hole you live in, but damn.

You must live in a well-funded suburban district in a county run by humane people.
Out here in the Republican Thunderdome, the districts are carefully segregated and funded according to lack of melanin.


While we do live in suburbia. My son's district is not particularly a wealthy district and they pretty much raise taxes every year. I don't know of a school district anywhere near me that gives out a handful of crackers as the free lunch. Even the poorest district here gives out exactly what I wrote as the free lunch.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: Subtonic: There's just something about feeding poor children that just rubs me the wrong way. Can't they at least be forced to clean the cafeteria on Saturday or something?

See? That wasn't hard.
Why can't the others be honest, like you and just admit it?
Kudos to you.


Thanks. I try to be a good person. Now to offload a case of expired pumpkin filling to the food pantry. Most of the cans aren't even barely dented.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Subtonic: There's just something about feeding poor children that just rubs me the wrong way. Can't they at least be forced to clean the cafeteria on Saturday or something?


exactly.  If public lunches are so great then why did 0bama not send his kids to public schools?  Instead they went to a private school that had a lunch menu prepared by chefs.  Here are some examples of what they had for "school lunch":

Crusted tilapia
Herb roasted chicken
Strawberries and chevre salad
Freshly baked muffins
Pesto cream & garden fresh marinara sauce
Cheese tortellini
All natural house-made chicken fingers
Scallion rice
Roasted edamame & shiatake mushrooms
Jicama mango slaw
BBQ sliders
Pesto pasta
All natural rosemary chicken
Fresh herb risotto
All natural beef nachos
Vegetarian stuffed Portobello mushrooms
Baked lemon herb tilapia
Classic Moochelle Burger
Arugula, fennel and parmesan salad
Baked organic French fries
Baked three-cheese lasagna
Pepperoni flatbread pizza
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We have Republicans in America so we can't have nice things.
 
Shryke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

croesius: Just think, if the leftists get their way, we won't ever have these kind of feel-good stories!


You're right. Much like North Korea and Venezuela, everything will be perfect. Aside from everyone not having money or food.

Otherwise, perfect.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In other news, in 2020 America, an 8-year-old boy has to pay off lunch debt for entire school by selling key chains

No, he didn't.  He CHOSE to.
And props to him for doing so.

FiftyTonsOfFlax: It is hilariously cruel that America even has a concept of school lunch debt for literal children


I agree 100%. Sorry about your loser parents, but pay as you go, or suck it up, Buttercup.

Sincerely,
ITG
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Arugula


HOW DARE HE!!!

*hysterical shrieking*
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: dionysusaur:
You must live in a well-funded suburban district in a county run by humane people.
Out here in the Republican Thunderdome, the districts are carefully segregated and funded according to lack of melanin.

While we do live in suburbia. My son's district is not particularly a wealthy district and they pretty much raise taxes every year. I don't know of a school district anywhere near me that gives out a handful of crackers as the free lunch. Even the poorest district here gives out exactly what I wrote as the free lunch.


A TAX INCREASE! For Public Schools!  HERESY! That can NEVER be allowed - brown people might benefit!
 
Polyonymous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FiftyTonsOfFlax: RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.

The "nutritionally sound" free lunch option at my elementary school was a slice of american cheese between two pieces of white bread.

It is hilariously cruel that America even has a concept of school lunch debt for literal children


Same for the school I attended. That or you just don't eat. (That's the high school version)
 
CaptainOrangeCat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.


^^ So much this ^^

My step-kid's mother went on food stamps.  They lived with their father and me and we are firmly middle class.  We made their lunches (which had much more food than the lunches provided by the school).  The state enrolled them in free lunches because of their mother being on food stamps.  Nothing I could do could get them off the rolls and I tried for 2 years.  After that, I finally gave up.  The school gets extra budget for every kid they have enrolled in free lunches.

So, these people who have children with lunch debt can afford to pay for their kid's lunches.  The bar for qualifying for free or reduced lunch is pretty low.  I agree that the kids shouldn't have to be punished because their parents can't get around to putting money in the account for them, but honestly, at what point does it stop?

Maybe they should just let the kids get lunch all year, with monthly reminders that the lunch balance is in arrears, and then send them to collections at the end of the school year.  I'm not sure what the answer is here.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Yellow Beard: dionysusaur:
You must live in a well-funded suburban district in a county run by humane people.
Out here in the Republican Thunderdome, the districts are carefully segregated and funded according to lack of melanin.

While we do live in suburbia. My son's district is not particularly a wealthy district and they pretty much raise taxes every year. I don't know of a school district anywhere near me that gives out a handful of crackers as the free lunch. Even the poorest district here gives out exactly what I wrote as the free lunch.

A TAX INCREASE! For Public Schools!  HERESY! That can NEVER be allowed - brown people might benefit!


I don't even have kids in the school*, why should my property taxes need to go up?


*anymore
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Loser sandwich: bologna on hand.


My old (now deceased) aunt was from Antigonish, NS.  Her dad was a fisherman.  The rich kids had peanut butter or bolgna sandwiches for lunch.  The poor kids had lobsters.

She was so embarrassed and teased for having to eat lobster for lunch.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: If you're poor you get a free lunch.

Most schools provide a free breakfast regardless of income.

Even if you never signed up for the free lunch, if you are hungry and cannot pay, every school will provide you with a nutritionally sound free lunch.  It just won't be a pizza or something great.


Account created: (20 weeks ago)

Yeah, you obviously haven't been around long if you honestly think that.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BlueDuckFarker: 300 keychains @ $5 each is only $1,500. Where'd the other $2,500 come from?

Bitcoin.  Duh.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: dionysusaur: Yellow Beard: dionysusaur:
You must live in a well-funded suburban district in a county run by humane people.
Out here in the Republican Thunderdome, the districts are carefully segregated and funded according to lack of melanin.

While we do live in suburbia. My son's district is not particularly a wealthy district and they pretty much raise taxes every year. I don't know of a school district anywhere near me that gives out a handful of crackers as the free lunch. Even the poorest district here gives out exactly what I wrote as the free lunch.

A TAX INCREASE! For Public Schools!  HERESY! That can NEVER be allowed - brown people might benefit!

I don't even have kids in the school*, why should my property taxes need to go up?


*anymore


I attend every school board meeting just to scream and shout this over and over. But they STILL make me pay my taxes! Freakin' Obama.

And screw that damn security guard too.
 
