 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Old and busted: Yelling "FIRE" in a movie theater. New hotness: Yelling "CORONAVIRUS" on an airplane   (cbc.ca) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Flight attendant, WestJet flight, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Jamaica, Infectious disease, Passenger, Montego Bay, Flight  
•       •       •

600 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor people were trying to escape the frozen north to go to Jamaica.

I hope he got the beat down of his life.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat a 5-star hot curry and take a bunch of decongestant and then stand around an airport waiting area sweating, blowing your nose, and coughing.  See if you can clear the place out.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have let the passengers just beat this guy silly.
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do of course realize that "coronavirus" is an anagram of "O, VAIN CURSOR", right?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the cost has to be incredible. wonder if the airline will hit him with a bill.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ecobuckeye: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x415]


Yeah, well, how would you react if they nailed you to a cross?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minor point, but TFA shows a photo of a 737 but says 240 people were on the plane.  I know, I know, it's more important to produce content than it is to be accurate.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Igne Natura Renovatur Integra
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This shiat's only going to get worse.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Minor point, but TFA shows a photo of a 737 but says 240 people were on the plane.  I know, I know, it's more important to produce content than it is to be accurate.


That's your fault! You wanttoo much. Because of people like you with your constant demands, they have just given up. I hope you're pleased with yourself.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Minor point, but TFA shows a photo of a 737 but says 240 people were on the plane.  I know, I know, it's more important to produce content than it is to be accurate.


You wouldn't expect them to have a photo of the precise plane in question - not relevant to the story.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm trying to guess the motive here.  Going to a trip to Jamaica is a very positive and normal event for Canadians.  A trip already paid for.

Did the guy just figure out that his partner was f$cking his best friend or something?  Because other than mental illness, this is the only thing I could think of that would make you do something like this to simultaneously f$cking his vacation and hers.

Or was it a Final Destination type premonition and he thought he was going to crash and die so he needed to get off the aircraft after it took off?
 
Insain2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is hunkered down......I also have asma
 
Insain2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*asthmatic issues
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Minor point, but TFA shows a photo of a 737 but says 240 people were on the plane.  I know, I know, it's more important to produce content than it is to be accurate.


The weather was sunny in Toronto yesterday, yet this photo shows a wet tarmac. Damn this fake news MSM! Damn your eyes! Come with me, people, to a land of only truth as we study it out on YouTube and Banned.com. Come with me and pay no attention to anything that's been vetted by more than one person or cited multiple verifiable sources! Come see the violence inherent in the system!
 
NEDM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I'm trying to guess the motive here.  Going to a trip to Jamaica is a very positive and normal event for Canadians.  A trip already paid for.

Did the guy just figure out that his partner was f$cking his best friend or something?  Because other than mental illness, this is the only thing I could think of that would make you do something like this to simultaneously f$cking his vacation and hers.

Or was it a Final Destination type premonition and he thought he was going to crash and die so he needed to get off the aircraft after it took off?


The article mentions he was taking selfies.  Probably did it for the instagram clout.

If that's the case, I hope he rots in prison for as long as the law allows.
 
weapon13
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: the cost has to be incredible. wonder if the airline will hit him with a bill.


Make that farker pay for the other delayed planes as well...
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Eat a 5-star hot curry and take a bunch of decongestant and then stand around an airport waiting area sweating, blowing your nose, and coughing.  See if you can clear the place out.


So you want to play "Jelly botty" instead of "Botticelli"?

Duly noted.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NEDM: mrshowrules: I'm trying to guess the motive here.  Going to a trip to Jamaica is a very positive and normal event for Canadians.  A trip already paid for.

Did the guy just figure out that his partner was f$cking his best friend or something?  Because other than mental illness, this is the only thing I could think of that would make you do something like this to simultaneously f$cking his vacation and hers.

Or was it a Final Destination type premonition and he thought he was going to crash and die so he needed to get off the aircraft after it took off?

The article mentions he was taking selfies.  Probably did it for the instagram clout.

If that's the case, I hope he rots in prison for as long as the law allows.


Taking selfies is very normal also.  Even if he was documenting it - he still needs an underlying motive.  Selfie with caption "Payback is a biatch".  Still fits with revenge on partner.

Fits with crazy also but seems to rule out Final Destination scenario.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I'm trying to guess the motive here.  Going to a trip to Jamaica is a very positive and normal event for Canadians.  A trip already paid for.

Did the guy just figure out that his partner was f$cking his best friend or something?  Because other than mental illness, this is the only thing I could think of that would make you do something like this to simultaneously f$cking his vacation and hers.

Or was it a Final Destination type premonition and he thought he was going to crash and die so he needed to get off the aircraft after it took off?


Aren't they filming a new Jackass movie now?
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Those poor people were trying to escape the frozen north to go to Jamaica.

I hope he got the beat down of his life.


https://toronto.citynews.ca/video/202​0​/02/04/viewer-video-thornhill-man-arre​sted-for-claiming-to-have-coronavirus-​on-plane/

He denies it now.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report