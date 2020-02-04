 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   North Korea wants its citizens and the outside world to believe there is never a dull moment in the lives of its rulers   (foxnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Obvious, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, life of its rulerKim Jong Un, Kim Il-sung, Korean propaganda, sorts of strange things, state media, soccer fields  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 8:50 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Kim smiles during a visit to a lubricant factory"

/stopped reading TFA right there.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unclear whether substance illustrated is lubricant or food.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: Unclear whether substance illustrated is lubricant or food.[Fark user image image 850x478]


It's actually the family of the gentleman pictured with Kim.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

holdmybones: sardonicobserver: Unclear whether substance illustrated is lubricant or food.[Fark user image image 850x478]

It's actually the family of the gentleman pictured with Kim.


Also...both.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Trump called communist dictator Kim Jong Un a great leader.
Trump called Bernie Sanders a communist.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report