(Some Guy)   Man's car collection sells for almost $400,000 at auction. Difficulty: His Matchbox car collection   (hotcars.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lesney are nice.
Best one I ever got was when I was n antique dealer.
I found a matchbox, Lesney, Read firetruck. Rubber Mickey Mouse in it.

I got it in a box of free toys at a garage sale

Eventually, I let it go to a buyer for $20 in '85
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby sounds like someone insecure. Probably due to toxic femininity telling them these things are toys and solely for children. If people can collect little pieces of paper with pictures on them (stamps) or metal discs (coins) there's no reason someone can't collect little metal cars.

Personally I wouldn't bother, but hey this person just made $400k from their hobby so who am I to judge.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only got one toy and it ain't for sale at no price!!!!!!
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always been a Hot Wheels man...
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my uncles passed away in the mid 1980s, he sold old toys through consignment antique dealers and had a ton of Matchbox, Dinky, Hotwheels, etc. Some mint in box, some gently used. I was put in charge of liquidating all of his stock for the benefit of his surviving daughter and quickly learned that many people would pay through the nose to revive their childhood hobbies. I can only imagine what it's like nowadays.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Matchbox/Hot Wheels collection aged poorly in combination with my playing in the mud hobby, and later with my blow stuff up with firecrackers hobby.

/No, I'm not Michael Bay.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much one of these...

Filled with action figures from back then would go for?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember having this one:
Clash City Farker
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I wonder how much one of these...

Filled with action figures from back then would go for?


About Tree Fiddy.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

solokumba: Always been a Hot Wheels man...


I had number 17 and 18, good to know I pissed away 6 grand.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I remember having this one:
Me too.  One of my favorite toy cars as a kid.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: X-Geek: I remember having this one:
Me too.  One of my favorite toy cars as a kid.


Also had the Matchbox ambulance, tow truck and british double decker bus.  "Superfast" line.

neat toys.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to smash mine with  a hammer to simpsons car wrecks.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I could have beat this number with the comics I bought as a kid, but my old man would toss them in the trash whenever he got pissed at me, along with making me get a hair cut.


I had really short hair when i was growing up, I dunno why.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I used to smash mine with  a hammer to simpsons car wrecks.


ReapTheChaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I had a pretty decent collection as a kid, probably a hundred or so from the 60s-70s. Passed them down to my kids, who didn't take such great care of them. Between them, Tonka Trucks, GI Joe stuff, and comic books, I likely had a small fortune had anyone ever told me they'd be worth something one day.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: One of my uncles passed away in the mid 1980s, he sold old toys through consignment antique dealers and had a ton of Matchbox, Dinky, Hotwheels, etc. Some mint in box, some gently used. I was put in charge of liquidating all of his stock for the benefit of his surviving daughter and quickly learned that many people would pay through the nose to revive their childhood hobbies. I can only imagine what it's like nowadays.


Probably not as much as you think.

The key demographic for people wanting to go back to their childhood/nostalgia AND those with disposable income to do so seems to be those in the 40-50 year old range (prior to that you have young families/starting career & are busy with other things.  Older than that & you are looking to save for retirement/downsize all your crap).

The eighties also seemed to be the start of the collectible boom.  Prior to that, people tended to play with their toys rather than (adults) buying them to put away & keep in mind/unused condition.  So you hit the sweet spot of getting rid of your uncles cars right as those born from 1940-50 (early boomers) started thinking about rebuying childhood toys (before then you had people who grew up in the Depression & then went and fought WW2...they didn't really care/have fond childhood memories).  All of them looking for a fairly scare/fixed amount of those toys sent the prices skyrocketing (as once the kids went off to college...mom threw away all your old toys (the baseball cards from the 50's could easily be substituted for 'matchbox cars' in this discussion & the start of future hoarding).  Some of the people who shelled out big bucks for your uncle's cars thought to themselves that 'hey, I can make a lot of money if I buy a bunch of today's toys & put them in a box for 30-40 years...

Fast forward to today & the people with disposable income right now (well, in theory...) grew up in ... the 80s.  So while a new in box toy from their childhood will cost more than a used one, there are a 'lot' more 'new' toys available these days than were available in prior decades.

/I really need to sell off a lot of my vinyl records as those with fond memories of getting the latest Led Zep album are now in their 60s & are rapidly retiring (& wanting to save their money) or starting to die off...
 
Report