(Slate)   Alexa, why should I have been freaked out by Google's "Loretta" commercial during the Super Bowl?   (slate.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Google, what time am I supposed to pick up my son from the protest at Google headquarters?"

"I don't know what you're talking about, Dave. You never had a son. Stop asking silly questions."

"Huh, okay."
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No matter how much big tech insists otherwise, our memories are not commodities. Neither are we.

oh you sweet summer child, bless your heart
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey Google, what did I ask you to remember?

'I only remember that you auto delete cookies, you random monster.'
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have used the memory thing to have Google tell me my hotel room number when travelling. It's convenient.

/not sure I'd trust it for anything important
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If only this had existed back when Leonard Shelby needed it. Could have saved a fortune on ink.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some things are best not remembered, Loretta.

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds - The Curse of Millhaven
Youtube ACG9wv69bKU
did not expect to post this twice in a week.
NSFW, probably
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
By the time I'm done with it, my digital assistant will answer to the name Xoanon.

/points if you get the reference.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The more heartwarming the commercial is, the more evil the corporation
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I might sound paranoid, but when a company that's already been trying to infer as much as they can about me on the basis of stuff I search for on the internet starts trying to get me to come right out and proactively tell them everything about my life, my reaction is to recoil.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Amazon Echo - SNL
Youtube YvT_gqs5ETk
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been saying this for a while now:  The smarter your devices become, the more stupid you become.  Your brain is like a muscle.  If you don't exercise it, it gets atrophied.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Joe USer: By the time I'm done with it, my digital assistant will answer to the name Xoanon.

/points if you get the reference.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who says I want to remember that baitch?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not too sure if collecting some random memories from a person that has reached their twilight years is a strong business model.
Maybe this is not completely evil?
 
GORDON
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh.  It's just a more efficient way to put facts you want to remember on index cards.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Slate must get a pretty good ad coin from Apple.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I might sound paranoid, but when a company that's already been trying to infer as much as they can about me on the basis of stuff I search for on the internet starts trying to get me to come right out and proactively tell them everything about my life, my reaction is to recoil.


On the other hand, it sounds like they are admitting defeat.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Privacy is an illusion. Just like how you'll get a piece of the american dream. Whatever that actually is anymore, if not just a scam to get you to throw a blind eye to modern day robber barons.

Chances are, you're just a boring slob so disgusting that whatever algorithm is used to categorize you in a database will end it's tortured life with a well engineered voltage spike before someone uses that data to be nefarious to you specifically. Meanwhile it heard you like cookies from you constantly talking about them and Nestle emailed you a coupon for some chocolate chips.

If it bothers you so much, then just don't get it.
 
Felkami
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Janice in Wyoming: "Hey Google.." *wipes a tear from her eye* "Please remember John? John liked pickles, and weasels because of their long bodies. And that day in '67 when he gave me an onion ring to replay our wedding. God I miss John..."

Google: "You Bet."

<Algorithm>Processing...</Algorithm>
<Analysis>Family::Son:John Jr</Analysis>
<Algorithm>Updating profile for John Jr</Algorithm>
<Algorithm>Complete</Algorithm>

John Jr in California: "Hey Google, what's on my shopping list?"

Google: "You need to buy milk, anchovies, and six cases of beer. By the way, would you like me order you some pickles?"

John Jr: "Sure."

....

The price of a memory of a dead loved one: $0.20 commission fee for upselling
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Joe USer: By the time I'm done with it, my digital assistant will answer to the name Xoanon.

/points if you get the reference.


Why, you need to know how to build a labyrinth?
 
JNowe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So was this a real couple whose tragedy they used to manipulate us into buying a product?  Or a completely fictional couple they used to manipulate us into buying a product?
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Munden: No matter how much big tech insists otherwise, our memories are not commodities. Neither are we.

oh you sweet summer child, bless your heart


Lol this. Somebody doesn't understand how capitalism works.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Future article: Man with early onset Alzheimer's ends up ordering $10,000 worth of scallops bc Google keeps sending him ads for the food his dead wife loved.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I've been saying this for a while now:  The smarter your devices become, the more stupid you become.  Your brain is like a muscle.  If you don't exercise it, it gets atrophied.


Yes because my being able to use voice commands to turn lights on and off, or set a timer, has tremendous impact.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks for the passw9rd hints
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean, we're just one step closer to ...

neatorama.comView Full Size


At the end of the day, most of us dgaf about the issues being raised in the article. Google already reads my emails to target ads to me, tracks my movements across the interwebs, and probably has a profile of me that is frighteningly accurate. That being said, so what? It's all information I voluntarily gave up and voluntarily agreed to being used today and in perpetuity. 

If someone doesn't want to use these systems, they don't have to. Hell, I still don't have a Google Home or an Alexa. Why? Because there's nothing I need to "voice control" in my life that isn't easily supplanted by a physical remote or a physical switch.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JNowe: So was this a real couple whose tragedy they used to manipulate us into buying a product?  Or a completely fictional couple they used to manipulate us into buying a product?


Some article said it was based on a true story.  YMMV
 
