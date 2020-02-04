 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   If you've ever wondered how you can pay "tribute" to your ex AND restore bat populations you need to click this link   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you know why coronavirus didn't start in the United States? That's right, lack of tribute videos
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is just a tribute, to the greatest virus in the world.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
well that is just stupid.

Giving life to another being in the name of an ex-lover...yea, thats a great way to try and forget her/him.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Vicarious violence!  Awesome!

/might donate anyway
/loves me some bats
 
SBinRR
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On a slightly related note, a friend and I decided we should go into the meal worm business after pricing a bag of the things.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know, there could be better uses of these bats' time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why bats and mealworms?

Make it great white sharks and seals and I'm in!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is batshiat insane!
 
