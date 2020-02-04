 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Jeffrey Epstein once claimed a mafia ninja was hiding in his bushes. Fruit Ninja, Ninja Burger, and Samurai Jack deny all wrongdoing   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he forget to pay for one of the girls?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Luckily he didn't open a window or the ninja would have flipped out and cut off everyone's heads.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was waiting in the bushes for us, and it ripped off your dad's face.

"BUSHES OF LOVE" -- Extended Lyric Video
Youtube RySHDUU2juM
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

McGrits: Luckily he didn't open a window or the ninja would have flipped out and cut off everyone's heads.


It's an older meme, sir, but it checks out.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe it was his cat....


Fark user imageView Full Size



/What a stud.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Conductor of Space Force Band [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Maybe it was his cat....


[Fark user image 539x960]


/What a stud.


Had the entire series. But due to poor production quality, they all fell apart. Sadly out of print now.
 
Conductor of Space Force Band [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No Fruit Farker 2000?!?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was really a South African rapper.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hear some people keep one in their pocket.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ less than a minute ago  
thetick.wsView Full Size
 
Report