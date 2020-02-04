 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   "Uh sir, you do realize you hit a street sign and it is on your car?"   (fox43.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here's your sign
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What an asshole
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How can you not notice you have a sign on your car?
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Geeze just what I've always wanted!!!!! How'd ya know???
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"... Nuh-uh."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nope. My car is a Ford Elm Street And Maple Circle.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I swear, they come out of nowhere..
 
xalres
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anaheim, CA represent!

/sigh
 
PirateKing
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My son got fired from the highway department for theft.

I couldn't believe it, but when I got home all the signs were there.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would think that the front end of that car would be a little more messed up than than after going through a 4x4 chunk of treated wood..
Also odd it landed on the roof like it popped up and landed there like a video game.

I don't want to call fake but more details would be reassuring.
 
Report