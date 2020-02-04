 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Coronavirus is officially NOT a pandemic. Or beer-related   (aljazeera.com) divider line
30
    More: PSA, People's Republic of China, China, Hong Kong, Republic of China, Cross-Strait relations, Kuomintang, Chinese authorities, health problems  
•       •       •

479 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 11:17 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a great way to demonize China, though.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
---OMG!
----don't panic
-----Stand reference
---It's no worse than flu
---unreliable numbers out of China
---Capt Trips reference
---etc, etc, etc.....
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The people will survive...in their environment.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is no pandemic, there is no reason to panic.
commondreams.orgView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Briand said the WHO currently has no evidence of mutation of the virus, adding that "it is quite a stable virus".

Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. You'd think the world's top medical group would know that.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Briand said the WHO currently has no evidence of mutation of the virus, adding that "it is quite a stable virus".

Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. You'd think the world's top medical group would know that.


Null hypothesis. Barring evidence, there's no reason to believe it has mutated.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1) It is worse than the flu
2) R0 value is over 2
3) China's numbers are certainly under reported

Still not a reason to panic, but people should stop downplaying this.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Guess we no longer have to SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The worst decision in all this (and the decision that let his become what it has) were the efforts of local officials in Wuhan to hide, downplay and ignore what was happening ahead of the Lunar Year's festivities. They wanted to paint a rosy picture and show and how great everything was going. They held large events with tens of thousands of people in attendance just days before they acknowledged that there was an epidemic. Through their actions and inaction they allowed it to spread. Now the final cost will be thousands of lives, billions in economic loss. Congrats, guys. I would not be too surprised if there are some executions after all this, just to pin the blame on someone.
 
oldfool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Francis Boyle, Harvard PhD and lawyer who drafted legislation on biological warfare signed by Bush Sr, is claiming he's certain nCov is a genetically engineered variant of SARS created in China's BSL4 lab in Wuhan. Crackpot or legit? Harvard PhD and lawyer who drafted legislation on biological warfare signed by Bush Sr, is claiming he's certain nCov is a genetically engineered variant of SARS created in China's BSL4 lab in Wuhan.
Francis Boyle: Wuhan Coronavirus is an Offensive Biological Warfare Weapon
Youtube TsyujjitOFM
 
Znuh
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: 1) It is worse than the flu
2) R0 value is over 2
3) China's numbers are certainly under reported

Still not a reason to panic, but people should stop downplaying this.


THIS.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Its still an epidemic tho
 
pounddawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: 1) It is worse than the flu
2) R0 value is over 2
3) China's numbers are certainly under reported

Still not a reason to panic, but people should stop downplaying this.


Yep

pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is awfully early to decide it isn't a pandemic.

Hell, it's still too early to say it won't become endemic (which is a bunch worse than a pandemic, yet still possible).
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: people should stop downplaying this.


Based on?

Ignoring cultural behaviors?

Abysmal over-dramatization by media looking to plug units instead of report facts?

The rule is "don't panic".

Ever.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Call Dr. Tony Romo's Coronavirus Hotline:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bought, among other things, 100 plastic ear covers. I look forward to moving them around for the rest of my life and then my grandchildren finding them as they help my son clean out the house, wondering what the hell they are and using them as shower caps for their Barbie dolls, which will probably still have those fatally  unrealistic body measurements in the year 2065.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

little big man: Call Dr. Tony Romo's Coronavirus Hotline:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Just called. Corona bar towel is on it's way. Thanks for the heads up!
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: 1) It is worse than the flu
2) R0 value is over 2
3) China's numbers are certainly under reported

Still not a reason to panic, but people should stop downplaying this.

Downplaying

this? The virus has been wildly overhyped as being likely to cause Armageddon. People are completely panicking.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oldfool: Francis Boyle, Harvard PhD and lawyer who drafted legislation on biological warfare signed by Bush Sr, is claiming he's certain nCov is a genetically engineered variant of SARS created in China's BSL4 lab in Wuhan. Crackpot or legit? Harvard PhD and lawyer who drafted legislation on biological warfare signed by Bush Sr, is claiming he's certain nCov is a genetically engineered variant of SARS created in China's BSL4 lab in Wuhan.
[YouTube video: Francis Boyle: Wuhan Coronavirus is an Offensive Biological Warfare Weapon]


Why not both?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: justinguarini4ever: people should stop downplaying this.

Based on?

Ignoring cultural behaviors?

Abysmal over-dramatization by media looking to plug units instead of report facts?

The rule is "don't panic".

Ever.


Not downplaying something is basically to opposite of "Don't panic".

Ignoring facts that you don't want to hear is just a different kind of panicking.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfool: Francis Boyle, Harvard PhD and lawyer <whargarble>


Argument from authority

Take a deep breathe and smack yourself
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: justinguarini4ever: 1) It is worse than the flu
2) R0 value is over 2
3) China's numbers are certainly under reported

Still not a reason to panic, but people should stop downplaying this.

Downplaying this? The virus has been wildly overhyped as being likely to cause Armageddon. People are completely panicking.


Citation?
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: Ignoring facts


Then present the facts

Irrational fear is the domain of children and farkwits
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: 1) It is worse than the flu
2) R0 value is over 2
3) China's numbers are certainly under reported

Still not a reason to panic, but people should stop downplaying this.


The problem is that getting people to not panic is really hard without downplaying it.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is no need to panic but there is every reason to be concerned.  The most similar situation we know of is the 1918 "Spanish Flu" pandemic.  The problem in that pandemic was that great numbers of people worldwide caught the flu in its first wave. It was serious but not deadly. However millions of cases turned out to be millions of chances to mutate, and the second wave was very serious.  That is the concern here.  If the flu spreads it is much more likely to have a chance to mutate.

From the CDC

"There were 3 different waves of illness during the pandemic, starting in March 1918 and subsiding by summer of  1919. The pandemic peaked in the U.S. during the second wave, in the fall of 1918. This highly fatal second wave was responsible for most of the U.S. deaths attributed to the pandemic.  Some 28% of the U.S. population caught the flu and some 650,000 died.

An estimated 1/3 of the world's population was infected with the 1918 flu virus - resulting in at least 50 million deaths worldwide.
 
eiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: this? The virus has been wildly overhyped as being likely to cause Armageddon. People are completely panicking.


Who? Where?

I teach. My students are still showing up to class.

I've gone to the store several times recently. They seem as busy as ever, and I don't see any face masks.

Besides people in China (who probably should be panicking) and some voices on the internet, is there any evidence for widespread panic?
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: justinguarini4ever: 1) It is worse than the flu
2) R0 value is over 2
3) China's numbers are certainly under reported

Still not a reason to panic, but people should stop downplaying this.

Downplaying this? The virus has been wildly overhyped as being likely to cause Armageddon. People are completely panicking.


People aren't panicking. I think you will know when people are panicking.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: Citation?


For? You want someone to prove a negative?

Prove some form of deity exists.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: Captain Shaky: Ignoring facts

Then present the facts

Irrational fear is the domain of children and farkwits


The facts:

The virus spreads rapidly. Somewhere between (in unprepared Wuhan) an R0 of 1.4 and 4.2 (wide range of variables).
The virus has a mortality rate (in unprepared China) of less than 5%, and likely around 2%.
The virus spreads from asymptomatic carriers, but we haven't determined yet how virulent people who are asymptomatic are. In most viruses this wouldn't be a huge driver for its spread, but it can be (this is rare). And with this virus we don't know yet.
Current statistics are around a month behind reality.
This is likely to become a pandemic.
God won't save you.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report