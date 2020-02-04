 Skip to content
(Busted Coverage)   Mmm You can never eat too much bacon ... until you do and end up with a razor blade against your neck   (bustedcoverage.com) divider line
LindenFark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I shave pretty regularly, but I don't see a connection to bacon.
 
manhole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aloha snackbar.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
bustedcoverage.com, huh.

SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What wasn't mentioned was the guy was very concerned about his friend's cholesterol level.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are some justifiable crimes, this might be one of them.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now I wanna BLT for lunch. But already RSVPed to meet the friends at the Japanese restaurant. I think there is a bacon and spinach dish but I can't remember.

Hachitori
LindenFark: I shave pretty regularly, but I don't see a connection to bacon.


YOU WILL IF YOU EAT ALL THE GODDAM BACON AGAIN!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The very bacon he was trying to return...."
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: bustedcoverage.com, huh.

busted link?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We made him an offer he couldn't refuse"
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only time you've had too much bacon is when you develop Gout.
 
