(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   FL retiree calls police believing someone shipped him a package full of coronavirus   (nbc-2.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It seems like overkill.  I just send my victims coronavirus laced postcards.

"This is a tasty vacation, lick here to sample" works surprisingly well.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old and I'm afraid it's like I'm some sort a fool
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your only company is AM radio and Fox the world can be a scary place.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I caught the Clap from a suspicious looking package once, so it does happen.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my first and last fear about ever package I ever opened.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 911 caller told police that an empty package from China was delivered to their doorstep Friday, on Northwest 14th Street. With looming concerns about the sickness, the person called the police.

The call prompted Cape Coral Fire Department to respond with their hazmat team.

"They were nervous and scared that it was the Coronavirus, they called PD, PD called us," said Lieutenant, Michael Harper with Cape Coral Fire Department Station 8.

While there, a police officer called The Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC said Coronavirus cannot survive within a package and there is no record of that ever happening. The virus spreads through droplets, like a cough.

This is all rather sad.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: When your only company is AM radio and Fox the world can be a scary place.


Yea, I'm sure Facebook had nothing to do with it.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: I caught the Clap from a suspicious looking package once, so it does happen.


there are definitely some boxes better left unopened.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Misrepresentation of statistics incoming...
 
nursetim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Couldn't a call to the CDC earlier in that process have been made?  I'm picturing in my mind first responders re-enacting that scene from E.T. standing around the box with the CDC on speaker.  And, how does the person taking that call not think it's a prank call?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, your Florida electorate.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm deferring my Aliexpress purchases for a bit until my Cobalt-60 gets here and I can irradiate the packages.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The article is a little light on details, but it sounds like this guy opened a mystery box from China and it was completely empty.  It seems rare these days to receive an unexpected package delivered to you personally (rather than a mistaken delivery intended for a different addressee).  And with getting an empty box targeted to you (or your name/address at least), caution might not be the worst policy.  It sounds like he just called the PD b/c of current events and weird mail thing, and they decided to treat it as hazmat.  I mean, it wasn't that long ago that someone was mailing actual anthrax to people.  Even if this is just someone trolling seniors for lulz, that's still using the mail to terrorize and something law enforcement might want to know about.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: I caught the Clap from a suspicious looking package once, so it does happen.


Sorry, I meant to tell you about that.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Return address just read:

Capt. Trips
Lick Here
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not mine..........
 
