(Twitter)   Unexpected and hilarious but fake development in coronavirus story involving farts   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To be fair, coronavirus could theoretically spread through farts.
 
oldfool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Your day could be worse you could be the bus driver
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is there a way to get these recordings? I'd like to compare the heat blast radius before and after some knock-off airport coffee.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Could this rekindle the Ancient Feudal Japanese Fart Wars?

One can only hope.
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
walkerhound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Destructor: To be fair, coronavirus could theoretically spread through farts.


I think that's just pinkeye.

Knocked Up (7/10) Movie CLIP - Pink Eye (2007) HD
Youtube BYXLKRNCVrw
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gotta love it!!!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fart thread!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just made like 3 pounds of beans in the pressure cooker, so I'm having a blast.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The TSA won't be happy about sharing the duty of being the official airport fart sniffers.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The TSA won't be happy about sharing the duty of being the official airport fart sniffers.


Ha, doody.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oldfool: Your day could be worse you could be the bus driver
[i.redd.it image 782x514]


"Hey, don't I need a hazmat suit?"
"Just drive, sir."
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hear the phrase "This is the worst timeline,"  all the time.

This is video proof that they are wrong.

If you doubt, click the link.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
New York New York Mr Methane
Youtube eB3R-MPKzLw
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: [i.pinimg.com image 500x431]


Oh, dear.
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's been done ...

Most Haunted (Hugh Laurie) - SNL
Youtube Whl7QMTlHm8
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seinfeld - The Tractor Story
Youtube pQ73NKS3B1c
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The REAL Wendy's Banned commercial.
Youtube Ls3Afeu61fQ
Spicy
 
