(Daily Mail)   What is the deal with a 4-day-old newborn being taken from his mother over a plot from Seinfeld?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

35 Comments
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Some parents would like the rest.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Some parents would like the rest.


?
Not sure what you mean.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sithon: feckingmorons: Some parents would like the rest.

?
Not sure what you mean.


Some new parents would like a four day break. Of course, they would ask for it, and not have their children taken because of an erroneous test result.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
they stole the baby like taking a marble rye from an old lady?
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NO SON FOR YOU!

NEXT!
 
Bowen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pig man?

/DNRTFA
 
Cheron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Second time in two days.
 
twocent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, why was this particular mom subjected to a random test? Hmmmm?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a Junior Mint joke in there somewhere.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they stole the baby like taking a marble rye from an old lady?


No, no.  The lady had a muffin top.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 432x320]

[Fark user image image 474x355]


If anyone on that show was a druggie, it was Mr. Peterson.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The poppy seed false positive is a common occurrence. They really should ask if the subject had any poppy seeds when they run the test so they know if it is likely to hit a false positive.

Happened to a friend of mine ... he almost lost a job offer over it.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Farking Canuck: The poppy seed false positive is a common occurrence. They really should ask if the subject had any poppy seeds when they run the test so they know if it is likely to hit a false positive.

Happened to a friend of mine ... he almost lost a job offer over it.


Dammit, now I want a poppy seed muffin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He bought his mother a Cadillac?
 
Cajnik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's the deal with repeats?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Comedians in cars stealing babies?

/Got nuthin, DNRTFA
//What its early i barely know my own name
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He bought his mother a Cadillac?


It once belonged to John Voight...
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Key facts here on why her baby was taken away:

Alabama
Her skin color is not white
Her income isn't significant enough apparently to sue.

Literally nothing more.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure the drug testing company has a simple and believable explanation and for free.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: Her income isn't significant enough apparently to sue.


Lawyers will be lining up to take this one on contingency and I'm sure the ACLU might get involved as well.
 
JNowe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The baby was deported to Pakistan?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: Key facts here on why her baby was taken away:

Alabama
Her skin color is not white
Her income isn't significant enough apparently to sue.

Literally nothing more.


I'd argue a false positive test was also a factor.

/ I'm not arguing your other facts.
 
marklar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 432x320]

[Fark user image 474x355]


That leads to one of my favorite Seinfeld quotes:
"Oh, Elaine. The toll road of denial is a long and dangerous one. The price? Your soul!"
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some hospitals in AL have policy that all new mothers get drug tested, some don't.

/shrug
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If it were meth or crack I could see the reasoning.  This being Alabama it was probably pot that got into her system as a second hand contact high.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mulva?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Again? Wow she not only has horrible luck, but an incredibly short gestation period.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

marklar: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 432x320]

[Fark user image 474x355]

That leads to one of my favorite Seinfeld quotes:
"Oh, Elaine. The toll road of denial is a long and dangerous one. The price? Your soul!"


But a different type of trader remained.  Just a taste he said.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

twocent: So, why was this particular mom subjected to a random test? Hmmmm?


It's pretty much standard procedure in most places.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Old news is old?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Again? Wow she not only has horrible luck, but an incredibly short gestation period.


Haha.  Zing!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's terrible.  Who are these people?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UberNeuman: That's terrible.  Who are these people?


Southerners
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cheron: Second time in two days.


We need a banner at the top of the main page:

It has been __ days without a repeat.
 
