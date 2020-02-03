 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   FL high school students given app to completely anonymously say things to police. What could possibly go wrong?   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, High school, Hillsborough County, Florida, state's new school safety app, Florida students, new mobile suspicious reporting tool, Hillsborough County, formal memo of concern, Florida Department of Law Enforcement  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Deez Nuts
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Just the tips?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brilliant. Reminded me of the SNL Robert DeNiro "Terrorist Names" cold open.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord of the Flies?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cables do not - I repeat - do not get fixed?
 
labman
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Nothing on a phone / computer is truly anonymous
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bets on the first swatter call?

Will it be Betty who's jealous of Sue dating Roger, or will it be an angry teenager who didn't study and calls the cops on their teacher?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'anonymous'

people believe anything these days
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Should have made it semi anonymous.  Explain to the kids that the teachers and principle will not see who you are, but a detective with FLDE will, but so long as you are being honest and not saying you are going to cause harm, he will not tell on you.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: Bets on the first swatter call?

Will it be Betty who's jealous of Sue dating Roger, or will it be an angry teenager who didn't study and calls the cops on their teacher?


Didn't RTFA???

"Back in October, a tip through the FortifyFL app alerted Indian River County authorities to a Snapchat post claiming a student was going to shoot up a local middle school. Police spent all night investigating. searching the boys' home to discover the original post came from a female classmate angry over their break up."
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe a filter to weed out tips that include the word 'oink' might help.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There was a teacher secretly dating a student, that all the kids knew about in my school.  He was 17 she was in her mid 20s.  No one said anything.  We had two other teaches who would get angry and throw things right at you.  We had at least one male teacher in middle school who would drop a pen on the floor and make a female student in a skirt bend over to pick it up.  Now I went to a really large school, so there were tons of good teachers, but it would have been nice if we had an outlet to report this anonymously.

At the same time there would have to be some kind of check to make sure it was not abused.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: Bets on the first swatter call?

Will it be Betty who's jealous of Sue dating Roger, or will it be an angry teenager who didn't study and calls the cops on their teacher?


Very likely, 'cept it's more probably Saifa dating Elenya making Caleb jealous and dragging Brianne and Jared into the whole mess.  Gotta keep this sort of thing up to date.

/only the names change
//the stupid is pretty much eternal
///yay hoomans
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

labman: Nothing on a phone / computer is truly anonymous


Stop touching yourself.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: labman: Nothing on a phone / computer is truly anonymous

Stop touching yourself.


It *is* God.

/happy hammering
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well I want to report Billy.  He sold me some chit that wouldn't get a fly high.  I think it's oregano.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Any tool that helps people report suspicious activity is a positive thing," said Michael Barber, spokesman for the Manatee County school district.

Suspicious activity... by black people? Now now, let's not be paranoid...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait... Pam Biondi set this up?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Biondi = Bondi with fast typing.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oldweasel: Beginning of the end: Bets on the first swatter call?

Will it be Betty who's jealous of Sue dating Roger, or will it be an angry teenager who didn't study and calls the cops on their teacher?

Didn't RTFA???

"Back in October, a tip through the FortifyFL app alerted Indian River County authorities to a Snapchat post claiming a student was going to shoot up a local middle school. Police spent all night investigating. searching the boys' home to discover the original post came from a female classmate angry over their break up."


This is FARK.

Good to know I was right on the money tho
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
District spokesman definitely doesn't not have bodies in the basement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lotsa bad.
 
ingo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: District spokesman definitely doesn't not have bodies in the basement.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Because most houses in Florida don't have a basement.  Florida man also has the option of gator-based evidence concealment systems.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they can't even track by IP.  Stupid.

My former company had a "Talk with the CEO" forum that was mostly anonymous other than the web server tracking IP.  The #2 wanted it that way.  Predictably, a thread turned into a shiat show with some douchebag whining about Black History Month without a White History month and he got WAY out of line because he believed he couldn't be tracked down.  I still hate that guy because I got the call from our head legal counsel (wtf) right as I was leaving the office to go on a first date.  Like it couldn't wait until the next day.  Never got a chance at another first date with that gorgeous and smart woman....sigh.

Last I heard, shiathead was a used car salesman.  I wouldn't be surprised if he attended the Charlottesville rally.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wonder how many administrators took up the kid offering to show their junk in the bathroom?  Was it standing room only?
 
