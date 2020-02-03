 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Giant F***ing NOPE   (news.com.au) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd really like to help, but this flamethrower won't aim its self.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

felching pen: I'd really like to help, but this flamethrower won't aim its self.


Username checks out...
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funnel Web Spiders are aggressive as hell. No way would I be trying to catch one.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reptile Park......   wants spiders.


Yes, i RTFA.

Still confused
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiders that have been handed in participate in the much-needed milking program

Fark user image

World's tiniest milking stool.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
frostus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: I'd really like to help, but this flamethrower won't aim its self.


Nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sandelaphon: [pics.me.me image 500x422]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The venom milked is then turned into antivenom saving up to 300 lives per year.

250 of which are Reptile Park employees tasked with milking the buggers.

/I keed.
//They do a good job and provide a much needed service.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Spiders that have been handed in participate in the much-needed milking program

[Fark user image 50x50]

World's tiniest milking stool.


I think we'll need a bigger stool
 
poodebunker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh jeez! Oh my! I couldn't even finish the article after the first two photos!
Uh-uh, no way, no how, thank you bub!
I was just getting ready to go to bed, but now I'm sitting here scanning my living room corners like I actually expect to see one...right here in Las Vegas. "This isn't Australia Poodebunker", I keep telling myself.
Nope nope freaking hell nope!!
 
MagSeven
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Funnel Web Spiders are aggressive as hell. No way would I be trying to catch one.


That and if you get bit by one and aren't treated, you have a 100% guarantee of death. They don't dry-bite. They are all in on killing you.

*maybe not a 100% death from the bite. Some other Australian nightmare could kill you quicker while you succumb and cut in the line of mortality before the 100% bite actually finishes you off.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
