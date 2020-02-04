 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Texas Aim & Maim   (msn.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Columbine High School massacre, Texas, Texas A&M, residence hall, Bing Maps, local time, Additional details, Greyhound bus  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2020 at 5:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Our hearts go out..."

When you read that cliche closely, you'll find there's no clause more empty.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Only two dead
That was close, otherwise it would have been considered a mass-shooting.

/please rate
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
East Texas State is up in the serious bible belt part of Texas. Dry for liquor sales except the 'clubs' you have to join to get a drink at a restaurant. They have billboards decrying porn. Serious internal repression that breaks large whenever someone loses it.
 
ieerto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's a 10-yr old doing in a freshman dorm?
 
ongbok
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ieerto: What's a 10-yr old doing in a freshman dorm?


Visiting their brother or sister. Was that so hard picture
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ongbok: ieerto: What's a 10-yr old doing in a freshman dorm?

Visiting their brother or sister. Was that so hard picture


At 10:17 AM...On a school day...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
is the gun ok?
 
orbister
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ieerto: What's a 10-yr old doing in a freshman dorm?


Trying to chew through the rope?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report