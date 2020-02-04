 Skip to content
(Guardian)   NHS to deal with overworked, overtired staff by hiring more of them. Wait, no, sorry. They're installing sleep pods for people to nap while working 70+ hours a week   (theguardian.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, well the alternatives would be either to end the decade-plus of payroll freezes and actually raise wages to attract and retain qualified nurses and doctors, or to permit more European nurses in from countries that somehow treat their public sector employees even worse than Britain does.

But neither of those really mesh with Boris's punish-the-scrounging-workers mentality, so dystopian rest pods it is. Just stick the workers in their compartment on the shelf when they cease being functional, and return them to service when they've been adequately recharged. Coming soon to an employment sector near you!
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I worked 2plus years at NHS med center in Omaha, HUGE place! And there were crash pads for docs and interns and nurses I suppose. I cleaned floors and carpets so a shlub like me would never have access to them but I was on the 'must report' (or whatever youd call it) list....like theyed need a carpet extracted in the event of a nuclear missle strike...whatever.
GREAT bennies! Interesting environment and pretty cool people.its a teaching hospital so it always had lots of med students. The management company sucked loud and long and , imo, was a disservice to that place.but a great place to work.,wouldnt want to be there on doomsday though.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

There's an Omaha in England?
 
Report