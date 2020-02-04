 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   If you're one of the 30,000 people who travel through South Station in Boston every day - you're in for a rough 4-5 years. Well, rougher   (boston.com) divider line
NoahBuddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...because the Big DIg went so well and is definitely properly almost quite completely finished eventually, that the worker bees need another exciting construction project to enliven their humdrum commutes.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow that looks absolutely awful.  If you're going to build a tower sticking out of an existing historic building at least match the architecture up a little.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are they finally sending out a search party for Charlie?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The project was revived in 2016 after Hines agreed to a financing deal with the Chinese developer Gemdale Properties.

I remember when the Japanese bought Rockefeller Center. Now the Chinese have bought South Station.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can see this ending poorly.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It has a construction timeline of four-and-a-half years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zykstar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's a Smaht Pahk joke in there somewhere.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: It has a construction timeline of four-and-a-half years.

[Fark user image 479x345]


Well, the building will have office space for companies to rent.  So the incentive for investors to get their money back may push this project along.  Unlike a bridge or some other government project, this one has incentives to keep it moving.
 
