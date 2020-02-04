 Skip to content
(CityLab)   Going by this completely non-hysterical map, climate change means you'll be able to snap up some beachfront property in Vermont before long
    Climate change, Oceanography, Sea level, Current sea level rise, Ocean, Human migration  
HomoHabilis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll believe it when I se.... glub glub glub
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's an excellent interactive map, provided by NOAA, that shows the new coasts in the United States for varying amounts of sea level rise. Use the following link and hit "launch":

https://coast.noaa.gov/digitalcoast/t​o​ols/slr.html

You can navigate down almost to the level of your house, and model various future scenarios. I can map out my entire commute to work with 3 feet or 6 feet of modeled sea level rise.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So no oceanfront property in Arizona?  George Strait lied to me
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Better than county level data
 
Seabon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
80 years from now is 'before long?'
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am in a beachfront county in the future. I can't wait to sell shares in Otisburg.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I thought traffic was bad now. It's only going to get....better?

endosymbiont
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Picture from the site, modeling 5 feet of rise:

One can "zoom in" (or out) much more than depicted here.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Seabon: 80 years from now is 'before long?'


Yes.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sweet cuts an hour off the drive to the beach.  Suck it lowlanders.
 
neofonz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The reporter's husband:

/
 
snowshovel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Is that the same NOAA that sharpied in Alabama getting hit with a hurricane when they realized their predictions were wrong? Or when they say we are going to get 6 inches of snow and we only get 3?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I agree, Subby. The map in question isn't particularly funny.
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
16 million people by 2100?

"In 2018, 10.1 percent of people (about 32.4 million) in the United States movedwithin the past year. Historical tables and historical graphs show some of the CPS ASEC migration data over time. Net Migration."

Maybe not the most important problem due to climate change
 
Befuddled
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From the map in the article it's obvious that whatever we're doing for the northern coast and part of the southern coast from Texas to California to stop the effects of rising sea levels we should also be doing on the west and east coasts.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

And it's accelerating.
https://www.theguardian.com/environme​n​t/2020/feb/03/sea-level-rise-accelerat​ing-us-coastline-scientists-warn
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
According to the map FTFA my house would be underwater with only 6ft of ocean rise.  But when I use an elevation finder website, it says i'm 75+ ft above sea level.  So how exactly does this work?
 
ocelot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Map is wrong.Nobody is moving to Childress Tx. Ever.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They didn't include when Cauliflowernia falls off.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't complain about coastal elites if they all drown.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Never mind, I actually read the article and it just stated that residents in my county would have to move if sea levels rose 6ft.  So not the entire blue shaded area, just some of the people in that area.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That map is interesting. It shows Florida being reduced to island areas separated from the mainland US. Imagine starting a new Australia full of Florida Mans just off the US coast.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, 6 feet of sea level rise puts my house that's 120' ASL, and Mount Katahdin underwater.

/it's magic!
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

That would be funny if that's what it was showing.
Hint: that isn't what it's showing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My town is in the blue "flood zone".
My town is at an elevation of approximately 850 feet above sea level.

Your blog sucks.
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nimbull: That map is interesting. It shows Florida being reduced to island areas separated from the mainland US. Imagine starting a new Australia full of Florida Mans just off the US coast.


Florida man will start having wierd sub species like Mer-FloridaMan!
 
pkellmey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Climate change is the only hope Illinois has of a population increase in the next century.
 
dalthas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ChimpMitten [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The map is showing counties affected and the part next to Vermont are the counties with the Hudson River, which is a tidal estuary and would be impacted by rising sea levels.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You are so adorable with your idiotic postings.  You add so much to the discourse around here.
 
