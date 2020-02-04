 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   Note to Self: Don't stand outside your hotel room door in nothing but your socks ... and oh yeah don't leave the empty booze bottle laying next to the baby. Yeah that's it   (wkrn.com) divider line
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They say Mendez had watery eyes and smelled like alcohol.

I like the subtle difference between "she smelled like alcohol" and "she smelled of alcohol."
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Booze Baby is my new Jack Daniels tribute band, in which we just get smashed and sing whatever the fark comes to mind.

Nothing But My Socks is our first album
Can't Get Back In The Motel is the second
Please Bail Me Out is our third and thankfully our last
 
LaChanz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Modmin buddy headline typing detected.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"A mother in Putnam County was arrested after leaving her baby alone in a hotel room next to an empty bottle of alcohol."
What's the problem?
It's not like there's anything in the bottle for the baby to drink!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And what is it about eyebrow plucking that makes it such a slippery slope??

/so to speak
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

khatores: Booze Baby is my new Jack Daniels tribute band, in which we just get smashed and sing whatever the fark comes to mind.

Nothing But My Socks is our first album
Can't Get Back In The Motel is the second
Please Bail Me Out is our third and thankfully our last


I look forward to your 50th anniversary reunion tour
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Twenty-First Amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
