(ABC News)   We live, we sleep in a society of laws and civility. But a remorseless monster persists among us. It feeds on those who cannot understand its lust for human flesh and, indeed, for the very souls of its countless victims   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass donates self.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From last year : https://www.google.com/amp/s/global​new​s.ca/news/4825560/clothing-donation-bi​n-death-canada/amp/

For comparison, apparently there has only been about one confirmed death from either black widows or brown recluse spiders since 1983 - depending on your source.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No foul play suspected? Rocco and Vinny will be glad to hear that.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you know someone wasn't just donating a dead body?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some donation boxes say 'no shoes' or 'no bedding.'  Maybe the 'no cadavers' sign fell off?
 
Secret Master of All Flatulence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Civility?"

Not if you're a cop or other private citizen that legally owns a gun.  If you're one of THOSE?  Well, Democrats and many TF'ers want you dead.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Master of All Flatulence: [that]


Are you on the right thread?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Master of All Flatulence: "Civility?"

Not if you're a cop or other private citizen that legally owns a gun.  If you're one of THOSE?  Well, Democrats and many TF'ers want you dead.


Take your derp to the PolTab.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw some knuckleheads raiding a donation bin a while back and called the cops on them. Now I can claim to have been doing them a favor.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Master of All Flatulence: "Civility?"

Not if you're a cop or other private citizen that legally owns a gun.  If you're one of THOSE?  Well, Democrats and many TF'ers want you dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should invent a smart donation box. The box automatically sorts the donated items into piles of similar things. Then, twice in every 23 hour period, a person is allowed to push a button on the box which will allow them to select an item pile and then one(1) item of that type will be ejected as a prize that person can safely collect.

In case you're wondering, I picked a 23 hour period because that's an odd number and this is an odd idea.
 
il Dottore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Master of All Flatulence: "Civility?"

Not if you're a cop or other private citizen that legally owns a gun.  If you're one of THOSE?  Well, Democrats and many TF'ers want you dead.


I don't want you dead, I just want you to understand that farting in elevators is considered antisocial.
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could try teaching people, from toddlers on up, that its wrong to steal... but it would probably be easier to just design new drop boxes with dozens of complex interlocking mechanisms wireless uplink to 911 services and an always on gps tracker.the boxes would be made out of a clear urethane material thats strong as steel and with emergency internal oxygen, water and food dispensers as well as a computerized fire suppression
system installed next to the oxygen, a system that uses a propriety chemical that wont hurt anyone trapped inside. Total cost per box : around 1.2 million bucks, average number of them a cities health and human services budget could afford? Zero. And folks'll start throwing their used goods back in the landfill the way god intended.
Amen
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Secret Master of All Flatulence: "Civility?"

Not if you're a cop or other private citizen that legally owns a gun.  If you're one of THOSE?  Well, Democrats and many TF'ers want you dead.


Probably the wrong time to tell you that I'm a liberal who owns a gun and comes a long line of military and LEO. Let me know when it's the right time to discuss it with you. In the meantime, carry on, jerk.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how Superman died, so what chance did this human have?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

unsightly phlebitis: We could try teaching people, from toddlers on up, that its wrong to steal... but it would probably be easier to just design new drop boxes with dozens of complex interlocking mechanisms wireless uplink to 911 services and an always on gps tracker.the boxes would be made out of a clear urethane material thats strong as steel and with emergency internal oxygen, water and food dispensers as well as a computerized fire suppression
system installed next to the oxygen, a system that uses a propriety chemical that wont hurt anyone trapped inside. Total cost per box : around 1.2 million bucks, average number of them a cities health and human services budget could afford? Zero. And folks'll start throwing their used goods back in the landfill the way god intended.
Amen


Or get over this idea that unwanted stuff needs to be protected from thieves
this is so hilarious it's disgusting
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

il Dottore: Secret Master of All Flatulence: "Civility?"

Not if you're a cop or other private citizen that legally owns a gun.  If you're one of THOSE?  Well, Democrats and many TF'ers want you dead.

I don't want you dead, I just want you to understand that farting in elevators is considered antisocial.


You know, if people are trying to teach lessons about elevator farts while someone else is trying to garotte you in the same elevator, it could be taken as another life threatening attack pretty damn easily.

just saying. It actually would be another life threatening attack if it's along with a choker.
 
Report