(CTV News)   Arrr, matey, ye hast the tooth rot. Best be doublin yor ration o rum while ye be cleanin the scuppers   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
5
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTFA

"some cases were related to alcohol use or bariatric surgery, but the majority were related to malnutrition issues; such as persistent vomiting, dietary restrictions, mental illness, social isolation and dependence on others for food"

Are you sure we are talking Canadians and not yoopers?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well geez, guys, that's why you have the lemon with your tequila shooters.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Poutine and coffee diet isn't the best.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I ate a farking orange today.

I'm taking a drive tomorrow. Not coming back here.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tomorrow night I will have an illusion of privacy at least and that will suit me fine.
 
