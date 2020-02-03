 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Paul's Memory Bank returns tonight (8PM ET) with 2 more hours of songs beginning with the letter "R"   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a little surprise today with the announcement from our higher-up here at Indie Media Weekly that we will probably not renew our license arrangement with Live365 this month because of the increased costs and lack of support from Live365.  Next week's show will probably be the last one.  While I offered to up my contribution I feel it's more than that.

I'll have more next week.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 - Retrovertigo Mr. Bungle
Youtube hESCxnBVSh4
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...

At least there's a warning this time.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you please play a song for me? Headhunterz -- left some answers

I wanna introduce you all to Dutch electronica.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I mostly don't do requests.

However, some of this stuff I see tonight will make it into next week's show as I don't have a theme.  Or if I have one it will be "Fark it All"
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Late to the party again...
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bathsalt and Big Chungus tuned in.  The man is always trying to keep the musical brother down!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We never got our $oro$ check
 
