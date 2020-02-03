 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   You think your neighbors are bad...try living next to Mother Nature   (mlive.com) divider line
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
George Carlin -- Kilauea Volcano
Youtube 61MADnB314Q
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We all do subs. Hello
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The old Heathkit facility, now a Whirlpool engineering center, was a mile away from the lake in the 1970s.  It's right up against the lake now.  This is hardly news, as it's been happening for decades.
 
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Something, something, wiseman, house built on sand.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but I'm pretty sure my response is: fark those one percenters, their insurance, and their inevitable repeating of the same dumbass behavior.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: The old Heathkit facility, now a Whirlpool engineering center, was a mile away from the lake in the 1970s.  It's right up against the lake now.


That doesn't sound right. I have been rambling up and down Lake Michigan from Milwaukee down to Indiana and up to Muskegon all my life. The only drastic events I've heard of are from cottages built right on the edge.The internet says this Heathkit factory photo is from 1968.
wd8das.netView Full Size
 
