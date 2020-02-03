 Skip to content
(Outside Online)   Subby knows the importance of a good, rigid tent pole   (outsideonline.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So does your mom subby. So does your mom
 
TWX
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So like the porn parody Indiana Bones and the Tent Pole of Doom?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why would a sane person undertake a journey like that solo?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is 'Arctic' the same as 'Antarctic'?
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well since he left us dragging /s and no follow up. I wonder what would happen? maybe just maybe buy the book?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why would a sane person undertake a journey like that solo?


Because it's there.
 
invictus2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: So like the porn parody Indiana Bones and the Tent Pole of Doom?


she couldn't walk straight for a week
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
<CSB>

About 1998 or so we were hiking up from Jenny Lake so we could attempt the Grand Teton the next day and the winds were just brutal.  Before we got up to the lower saddle, I looked up and saw a tent way the fark up in the air above the eastern face; I mean "let's go fly a kite, Mary Poppins is clear for takeoff" high up in the air.  We never did run into the party that lost the tent or if they were going to go after it - it might have landed in Jackson Lake based on how high up that thing was, but I could just picture some puzzled climber standing there with a tentpole in one hand watching the rest of it fly away.

//the Exum route was a giant verglas installation, we went home.

</CSB>
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why would a sane person undertake a journey like that solo?


Hey buried his backup supplies for the one thing that would keep him alive, he obviously was not sane!
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

assalon5: Well since he left us dragging /s and no follow up. I wonder what would happen? maybe just maybe buy the book?


Does seem, these days, people do stuff, not to do it, but to write about it.

Harrowing adventures? I've known a few.

So, guy survived cold temperatures. Wow.

Title of the book family has been begging me to write?

"If My Hat Could Talk"
(subtitled "it would scream bloody murder.")

/no1cares
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm pitching a tent right now, if you know what I mean, so I'm getting a kick...
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

little big man: <CSB>

About 1998 or so we were hiking up from Jenny Lake so we could attempt the Grand Teton the next day and the winds were just brutal.  Before we got up to the lower saddle, I looked up and saw a tent way the fark up in the air above the eastern face; I mean "let's go fly a kite, Mary Poppins is clear for takeoff" high up in the air.  We never did run into the party that lost the tent or if they were going to go after it - it might have landed in Jackson Lake based on how high up that thing was, but I could just picture some puzzled climber standing there with a tentpole in one hand watching the rest of it fly away.

//the Exum route was a giant verglas installation, we went home.

</CSB>


Outdoors is best doors.

You get to see things that nobody will ever believe.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got to meet Aaron Linsdau once.  He didn't mention any tent poles, but talked a lot about his seventy pounds of butter.
 
I asked an A.I.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How cold is the South Pole?

The South Pole gets a pretty chilly 6 degrees fahrenheit. But does it really? Let's find out.

NASA's website explains:

In 2010, NASA launched a mission to a location called the South Pole to figure out how cold it is. Called the Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer (AMSR-2) or "Scout," the satellite passed right over the Pole, where it made measurements that went back as far as 1972. The results showed that this is where it gets coldest, at -199 degrees Fahrenheit (-97 degrees Celsius) in winter, and as low as -78 degrees Fahrenheit (-60 degrees Celsius) in summer.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I'm pitching a tent right now, if you know what I mean, so I'm getting a kick...


That's rather harsh.  In my experience people usually just avert their eyes and groan.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

little big man: Csb/


My mom's married boy toy tried to desert me in the mountains of Colorado during winter.
 
