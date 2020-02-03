 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Houston cop who killed a couple by lying to get a search warrant may have put 14,000 innocent people in jail   (reason.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This cop definitely has the Bad Boys for Life attitude.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to see some cops violating civil rights, indiscriminately killing suspects or destroying property, you could easily go out and watch Bad Boys for Life.

But I urge you not to. Not just because it is joyless cashgrab and the plot had more holes in it that those nets they use to capture people and take them to nitwit farms. And not just because the plot and twists are all stolen from other, better films.

And while this movie with crooked cops acting outside the law and basic humanity is good parallel to this crooked ass mfer in the story, I urge you to choose dignity and a living a clean life.

If you see this movie, it will stain your entire existence. Your descendants will learn their gr gr grandparent spent 2 hours 7 mins watching a joyless cashgrab that wasnt even funny, contributing to the inevitable collapse of society.

Your soul will be forever damaged and never quite the same.

For the sake of humanity, don't do it.

Or whatever. Go see it, but get a little turnt before you do, because then it's more funny.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All at once?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He only did it because he was overworked and underpaid.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And people criticize me for disliking in the police.

FTP!
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, might be five innocent and 13,995 guilty people for all we know, but at the end of the day, a lot more than five people may be let out of prison/jail.

Which is fine.

I mean, it isn't, but I would rather the guilty get out than the innocent remained locked up.

Bearing false witness is such a destructive thing that it made the Ten Commandments.
 
scanman61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this the point where I go dig my Surprised Face out of storage?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another predictable outcome brought to you by the War On Drugs.
Keep up the  good work.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A cop lied?  You don't say.  Now go check his bank accounts and see where he stashed the money he was stealing as well.  There are no good cops.
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

scanman61: Is this the point where I go dig my Surprised Face out of storage?


Grab mine too, while you're at it.  And grab a couple of the Fold-out Fainting Couches, too, if you don't mind.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is a crime and a betrayal of trust. Goines should go to jail for life.
 
Bondith
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Goines declined to testify during Otis Mallet's hearing, citing the Fifth Amendment's protection against self-incrimination. Ogg said Goines' silence about Mallet's case is "compelling evidence that the entire alleged narcotics transaction was a fraud."

WORF: He refused to answer the question about his Romulan grandfather.
PICARD: That is not a crime, Worf. Nor can we infer his guilt because he didn't respond.
WORF: Sir, if a man were not afraid of the truth, he would answer.
PICARD: Oh, no. We cannot allow ourselves think that. The Seventh Guarantee is one of the most important rights granted by the Federation. We cannot take a fundamental principle of the Constitution and turn it against a citizen.

/fark this guy, but it gives them an excuse to railroad the next poor bastard
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where's all the "good apples" I have been assured exist?  Unless this guy was alone on every case, there is no way that other officers didn't know about his behavior.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Listen, as an agent of the government, this cop knew what was best for all of the 14,000 people he framed.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*looks up the officer in question*

Alright, I'll fess up: I assumed the cop was white.

I don't even know how I'm supposed to feel aboit that. I think I just don't believe in anything anymore


Shut up, vodka.
 
Gooch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is Goines to lead to many exonerations
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: Well, might be five innocent and 13,995 guilty people for all we know, but at the end of the day, a lot more than five people may be let out of prison/jail.

Which is fine.

I mean, it isn't, but I would rather the guilty get out than the innocent remained locked up.

Bearing false witness is such a destructive thing that it made the Ten Commandments.


Detroit figured out how to fix this problem.  Make it so you can't afford to have police, and suddenly only the super-bad crimes might get attention.  High body-count mass murderer on the loose?  Maybe.  Serial arsonist or rapist with a low body count?  Nah ... we don't have the manpower.

Speeding? Weed? Ain't nobody got time for that.

/might be SUPER wrong
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moriel: Where's all the "good apples" I have been assured exist?  Unless this guy was alone on every case, there is no way that other officers didn't know about his behavior.


They don't, and sadly people won't accept that.  You don't get away with this stuff for so long without help and without other people turning a blind eye.  Cops and their backers can shove their "thin blue line" up their asses sideways.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let 'em all out.

And rescind any promotions any OTHER officers got as a result of those fraudulent convictions.

Anyone biatches, charge them as accessories.

That'll make them a little more likely to turn in bad apples.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This was an isolated incident, citizen. Move along.
 
mdarius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The handling of Mallet's case seems to be in character for Goines, who wrote the fraudulent search warrant affidavit for the January 2019 drug raid that killed a middle-aged couple, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas,

There's the problem. He meant to go after Buttle...

/obscure?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bondith: Goines declined to testify during Otis Mallet's hearing, citing the Fifth Amendment's protection against self-incrimination. Ogg said Goines' silence about Mallet's case is "compelling evidence that the entire alleged narcotics transaction was a fraud."

WORF: He refused to answer the question about his Romulan grandfather.
PICARD: That is not a crime, Worf. Nor can we infer his guilt because he didn't respond.
WORF: Sir, if a man were not afraid of the truth, he would answer.
PICARD: Oh, no. We cannot allow ourselves think that. The Seventh Guarantee is one of the most important rights granted by the Federation. We cannot take a fundamental principle of the Constitution and turn it against a citizen.

/fark this guy, but it gives them an excuse to railroad the next poor bastard


He was acting as an agent of the state, which should not have Fifth Amendment rights.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is no circle of hell deep enough for this rotten farker - but life in prison as an ex-cop will be a good warm up.
 
Krieghund
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mdarius: In a row?


"try not to frame any innocent people when you walk through the parking lot"
 
Report