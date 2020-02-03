 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Messy Nessy Chic)   13 Things subbie found on the internet today while searching for Black History Month articles   (messynessychic.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Stonewall riots, Drag queen, African American, Transgender, Stonewall Inn, first American activist, First Drag Queen, Black History Month  
•       •       •

730 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2020 at 10:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the year we finally switch to spelling it subbie?
It will take some getting used to.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found out today that Rush Limbaugh has cancer. Poor Rush.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've pondered the reformation of history class to bring black history into the whole year. But if you're teaching in chunks of time, there's big gaps in actual progress. I guess you could include highlights in each era, but it didn't become notable until the 1840s. At least include the fact Norther states had slaves until periods of manumission.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I've pondered the reformation of history class to bring black history into the whole year. But if you're teaching in chunks of time, there's big gaps in actual progress. I guess you could include highlights in each era, but it didn't become notable until the 1840s. At least include the fact Norther states had slaves until periods of manumission.


I'm sure if you look outside the US, you can fill in those gaps.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Granted, I didn't know who or what Boney was before the internet but now ...
Boney M. - Rasputin
Youtube SYnVYJDxu2Q
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad, the state that the black culture in the USA is in today.
Up until the enactment of the "welfare" system in the 60's, blacks on whole, were moving up in the world.
They were being educated, and were working.  But, with the advent of tearing the family apart with welfare,
"oh, don't worry...we'll take care of you"...divorce, section 8 housing, drugs, gangs and on and on.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your blog is not so great
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years have passed since I stumbled upon it, but still the best and most relevant Black History Month display I have ever seen;

i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
bigdanc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

p51d007: Sad, the state that the black culture in the USA is in today.
Up until the enactment of the "welfare" system in the 60's, blacks on whole, were moving up in the world.
They were being educated, and were working.  But, with the advent of tearing the family apart with welfare,
"oh, don't worry...we'll take care of you"...divorce, section 8 housing, drugs, gangs and on and on.


That's a pretty simplistic view lol
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

p51d007: Sad, the state that the black culture in the USA is in today.
Up until the enactment of the "welfare" system in the 60's, blacks on whole, were moving up in the world.
They were being educated, and were working.  But, with the advent of tearing the family apart with welfare,
"oh, don't worry...we'll take care of you"...divorce, section 8 housing, drugs, gangs and on and on.


Wow... on so many levels, just, wow.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p51d007: Sad, the state that the black culture in the USA is in today.
Up until the enactment of the "welfare" system in the 60's, blacks on whole, were moving up in the world.
They were being educated, and were working.  But, with the advent of tearing the family apart with welfare,
"oh, don't worry...we'll take care of you"...divorce, section 8 housing, drugs, gangs and on and on.


Did you learn that at college egghead or did you read some books?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dryad: Many years have passed since I stumbled upon it, but still the best and most relevant Black History Month display I have ever seen;

[i.postimg.cc image 500x375]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report