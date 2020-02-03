 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Good Christian lady tells Franklin Graham that her good Christian son was so disturbed by JLo and Shakira during the Super Bowl halftime performance that he marched off to his room halfway through their act. Oh sweetie, bless your heart   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's some funny, right there.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at the comments, they're hilarious.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now that kid knows his little fap session went viral. Good job, mom.
 
Snaps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom should make him a "relaxation station".
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪ ... but it's just a myth... ♪
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someday that 13 year old boy will grow up to run a beauty pageant and be able to sneak into the dressing rooms....totally acceptable christian behavior.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm sure he wasn't playing solitaire in there. A form of it, at least.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Shakira looks better now than she did 15 years ago.
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good news, kid!  You're f*cked!

Now for the bad news...not in the way you were hoping for.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
God only knows how many potential fetuses this kid has killed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Won't someone please think of the boy fapping in his room!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Musicless Musicvideo / SHAKIRA - Can't Remember to Forget You ft. Rihanna
Youtube 9rpimzBjbAs
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Many tube socks were encrusted that day by the Shakira supplicants, I tell you.
 
undernova
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Franklin Graham should be drawn and quartered in the public square, with a giant scarlet A scrawled across his chest.
 
LewDux
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tom and Jerry fun with Shakira
Youtube oBeSZhik-tQ
 
dkulprit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She just needs one of these for her saintly boy.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Here's a Super Bowl winner recreating the scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
archeochick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From a Christian comic tract.
These kids T-Shirt game is SICK!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The weird thing is she had previously pledged to never watch another minute of football after that man kneeled during the anthem.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

archeochick: [Fark user image image 390x319]

From a Christian comic tract.
These kids T-Shirt game is SICK!


Cool ape t shirt!
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There should be some level of reality in humor.

The idea that a 13 year old would get aroused by a 50 year old woman with an unattractively oversized buttocks is a bit of a stretch... mark.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/obvious
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mom should be grateful her 13-year-old son went to his bedroom because of the halftime show. Instead of after the first quarter or so because of all those tight ends and wide receivers.

/Oh my.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hope she made an appointment for an eye exam for him. He'll also have to start shaving his palms sometime soon too.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: There should be some level of reality in humor.

The idea that a 13 year old would get aroused by a 50 year old woman with an unattractively oversized buttocks is a bit of a stretch... mark.


You were a much more picky 13 year old than I was.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was up there beating his dick like it owed him money.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: There should be some level of reality in humor.

The idea that a 13 year old would get aroused by a 50 year old woman with an unattractively oversized buttocks is a bit of a stretch... mark.


Clearly you've never been a 13 year old boy. They get aroused by a stiff breeze.

When I was 13 I spent hours staring out the window hoping to catch a glimpse of my 45 year old neighbor undressing.  She looked nothing like Shakira but she had fantastic, huge cans.  That's all it takes, really.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: There should be some level of reality in humor.

The idea that a 13 year old would get aroused by a 50 year old woman with an unattractively oversized buttocks is a bit of a stretch... mark.


Lulz. Someone's never been or met a 13 year old boy.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My problem with the show as more along the lines of wondering if this is what they have to resort to in order to sell their music.  It's kind of sad.  Particularly since the lip syncing was really bad(mostly on Shakira's part).  Just kind of feel bad for them at this point in their careers that sex-appeal is all they've got.  And I was rooting for the wardrobe malfunction
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Poor boy probably had to lock himself in the bathroom and take a really long shower to wash away the sin.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: There should be some level of reality in humor.

The idea that a 13 year old would get aroused by a 50 year old woman with an unattractively oversized buttocks is a bit of a stretch... mark.


Are you a woman?  Or a 12 year old boy?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Poor boy probably had to lock himself in the bathroom and take a really long shower to wash away the sin.


I was cleaning it and it went off! Honest!
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, ma, he saw something that disturbed him and then he removed himself from its presence?  He didn't go onto social media and biatch about it?

Wonder if there's a lesson there for you?

/He went to jerk it.
//Might have had nothing to do with anything he saw.
///He's 13. It was time.  Again.
 
LewDux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I definitely would NOT hit it. Just look at her passport
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
legalinsurrection.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bhcompy: My problem with the show as more along the lines of wondering if this is what they have to resort to in order to sell their music.  It's kind of sad.  Particularly since the lip syncing was really bad(mostly on Shakira's part).  Just kind of feel bad for them at this point in their careers that sex-appeal is all they've got.  And I was rooting for the wardrobe malfunction


Very concerning indeed
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: There should be some level of reality in humor.

The idea that a 13 year old would get aroused by a 50 year old woman with an unattractively oversized buttocks is a bit of a stretch... mark.


As long as the performer doesn't look like the kid's grandma, he's not going to give a crap how old the Tits and/or Ass are.

It's the objectification that's sexy after all.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

archeochick: [Fark user image 390x319]

From a Christian comic tract.
These kids T-Shirt game is SICK!


I'm confused.  I thought the fundiban wanted more guns in school to stop the evil Commie liebrals.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I was so morally outraged while trying to enjoy an overly violent sport held by a league notorious for covering up players' violence against women!"
 
Report