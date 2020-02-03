 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Instagram "model" arrested for trying to get onto Super Bowl field. Her modeling specialty is apparently duckface   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, San Francisco 49ers, Kelly Kay Green, Kansas City Chiefs, arrest report, Super Bowl, social media, Los Angeles, Hard Rock Stadium Sunday  
•       •       •

I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Freakin Rican
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
crazy eyes and duck lips.
ok ill still dip it in some crazy
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She get stung on the lips?
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder what she looked like before the accident.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I will call her, Stitch Face"
 
drayno76
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ROLFMOA, she put her mug shot as her profile pic on instaham.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She could get hired at an aquarium as a lifesize Plecostomus and clean the tanks.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You could measure the length between her eyes with football fields.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's with her forehead? Looks like if you adjust the filters a pentagram(which autocorrect wants to change to Instagram) will appear/be visible
 
Bullitt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you're talking about her, aren't you? Mission accomplished.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait she was trying to get on cops?

The show or literally on police officers
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would like to see the pic of her lifting her dress and showing her ass

/for professional purposes only
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She appears to have gone through at least a partial "West coast effect".

I.e. take away any unique features that you might have and replace it with the cookie cutter barbie blond.

/ Don't become one with the Borg, they suck.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

litespeed74: "I will call her, Stitch Face"


Experiment 627, aka Duckface

The next step from Experiment 626

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drayno76: ROLFMOA, she put her mug shot as her profile pic on instaham.

[Fark user image image 642x259]


Pisses me off you cant keep the orange clothes. Like "my tax dollars and my court costs paid for em, I should get to keep them"

Actually think it will cut down on repeat offenses if you had to look at the orange clothes everytime you open up the closet.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
disabledtvcharactersblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

She's no greased up deaf guy.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She should have just got a good seat and flashed her boobs with some friends like the world series
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're so beautiful
You could be a part time model
But you'd probably still have to keep your normal job
A part time model
Spending part of your time modelling
And part of your time next to me
And the rest of your time doing your normal job, ooh
My place is usually tidier than this

Flight of the Conchords-The Most Beautiful Girl In The Room
Youtube 5YIxpNPhAQE


/"instagram model" either means trying to monetize their online presence, get enough of a following to book real modeling jobs, or call girl
//if you ever see places like Dubai on their feed, its the last one.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also "streaker" she was wearing as much as the halftime show
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First thought: different strokes for different folks

Then I clicked the article. Big mistake.

Oh, in case if you were wondering, the picture for Studman69 came from a selfie I posted on TFD back in 2006.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Also "streaker" she was wearing as much as the halftime show


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Freakin Rican: crazy eyes and duck lips.
ok ill still dip it in some crazy


Wait till you see how he moves hips
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drayno76: ROLFMOA, she put her mug shot as her profile pic on instaham.

[Fark user image image 642x259]


OnlyFans? Yeah. "Model".
 
Madaynun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Badafuco: She could get hired at an aquarium as a lifesize Plecostomus and clean the tanks.


My Plecostomus is better  looking.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB:

Once a year I work a bluegrass festival that takes place in a hotel that is otherwise occupied by uptight business types in suits and ties.  We take it over for a week, the hotel loves it, and then things go back to normal.  The restaurant in the hotel is typically frequented by high end call girls catering to uptight business types in suits and ties, but no one gives them the memo that during our week, it is going to be banjo toting rednecks in overalls that couldn't afford it anyway, even assuming they were interested, and they aren't.

So anyway, I supervise front of house staff in the venues.  These guys are ushers and doormen checking wrist bands for the most part.  Their primary role is ensure ticketed people get in and have fun, and non-ticketed people don't get in.   So I get a call from one of my doormen that he is having a problem at the main stage.  I show up, and there is a kid there that had managed to pull one of these women out of the bar.  She was wearing a sparkling sequined mini-thing and 9" platform heels and absolutely looked the part of all kinds of future trouble for our young hero.  I was actually kind of impressed.   He was trying to convince the door guy to let her in because he really wanted to impress her, but because she wasn't ticketed, the door guy was doing his job and not admitting her.

So the kid is trying to convince me to let him in.  I tell him "Look kid, no one here cares if you sneak your girlfriend into the venue, but you can't come here and tell us that you're going to do it.  Then we *have* to say no.  Haven't you ever snuck into a movie theater or something?  You know, go in, open a side door, and let your friends in, too?"

I'm basically doing everything I can to help junior out.   I gave him instruction on how to work around my door guy and told him we weren't going to go to any great lengths to prevent it.  For whatever reason, he simply couldn't figure that out.  He and his new honey walked off, disappointed.

So I was sad that these kids have absolutely no game at all, apparently, because I would have had Ms. Asshangsout in the venue in no time.

/ CSB
 
