(Anchorage Daily News)   Alaska's governor: OK, the bridges to nowhere, port no one uses, and ferries that don't work were all great ideas, but what would be really cool is a huge oil storage facility on a remote island that's really hard to get to   (adn.com) divider line
16
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Shadow Moses Island, is it?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oil is currently kept on a rocky seashore that's really hard to get to.  By comparison the Aleutians are like putting it in the middle of a Walmart parking lot with a direct ramp on and off the freeway.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they build a bridge to it?  Or maybe take a broken ferry from the port that nobody uses?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like some bad post apocalyptic video game rpg sidequest
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's put our strategic reserves within the reach of North Korea, Russia, and China, surely nothing bad can come of this.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: The oil is currently kept on a rocky seashore that's really hard to get to.  By comparison the Aleutians are like putting it in the middle of a Walmart parking lot with a direct ramp on and off the freeway.


A Walmart in the worst weather in the Pacific and on a fault capable of 9.0 earthquakes
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere (Official Video)
Youtube LQiOA7euaYA
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: thecactusman17: The oil is currently kept on a rocky seashore that's really hard to get to.  By comparison the Aleutians are like putting it in the middle of a Walmart parking lot with a direct ramp on and off the freeway.

A Walmart in the worst weather in the Pacific and on a fault capable of 9.0 earthquakes


/Note: Republican magical thinking ahead

Ya, but think how smoothly the fault will move with all that oil! Earthquakes will be a thing of the past!
 
dryknife
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All of that oil could be hauled over there on dogsleds during the 15-month long winter, like the Idiotarod Sled Dog Race.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, we now have a good idea of what Lisa Murkowski's vote cost.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dryknife: All of that oil could be hauled over there on dogsleds during the 15-month long winter, like the Idiotarod Sled Dog Race.


Hey, it's called the "Ikilledadog." Alaskans take that point very seriously.
 
lilalulula [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was lucky enough to get sent to Adak this last year for work. Beautiful, isolated place. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coneyfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"...well, we can see Russia from there."
 
evilsofa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lilalulula: I was lucky enough to get sent to Adak this last year for work. Beautiful, isolated place. [Fark user image 850x637]


Needs more oil spill.
 
hogans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, they're just trying to plan ahead.

Winter always wins, though.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report