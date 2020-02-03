 Skip to content
(Washington Examiner)   Advanced lung cancer reveals it has Rush Limbaugh   (washingtonexaminer.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Couldn't happen to a nicer guy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cewley: Couldn't happen to a nicer guy.


In 99.99% of cancer cases it does happen to a nicer guy.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shame.
 
TheGrayCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cewley: Couldn't happen to a nicer guy.


Ditto
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark cancer, or fark Rush Limbaugh.

Whynotboth.jpg.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My thoughts and prayers go out to cancer in these trying times and wish it a rapid recovery.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cigars will do that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank you Jesus.... and Jorge, and Eduardo.

Die slowly and painfully you miserable f*ck who has done nothing but ruin lives and be an asshole forever.

Sorry, he's a very bad man who simply chose to profit by riling up the base of the GOP into the frothy pile of sh*t it is today.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Limbaugh can FOAD
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just think, he might not live to see the culmination of all his plans and dreams of a GOP paradise.  Darn shame ol Rushbo.

I'm thinking Satan lost his super bowl bet.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just feel so happy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will be my second bottle of champagne since Reagan.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A whole bunch of feelings are going to get f*cked today.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate to get all bleeding heart liberal-ly about this, so I won't.  Good.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
must... resist... urge... to... gloat...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Cigars will do that.
[Fark user image 241x233]


Usually oral cancer. Might have been poetic justice, cancer.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mother taught me never to speak ill of the dead/dying...

But what does she know? Fark him.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can only hope he has colon rectal cancer as well from having his head so far up  and the is what spread it to his lungs. When an evil man suffers and dies the world is a better place.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it Will Rogers who (paraphrased) said: I don't wish serious illness upon anyone, but there have been a few funerals that I heartily approved of...
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: This will be my second bottle of champagne since Reagan.



From over in Freeperville:

"Thinking back to last week when FReepers were extending condolences to Nadler, whose wife is ill.
No chance we'll see similar compassion from the dirty Dems, who will be popping champagne bottles..."

Cheers!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Jake Havechek: This will be my second bottle of champagne since Reagan.


From over in Freeperville:

"Thinking back to last week when FReepers were extending condolences to Nadler, whose wife is ill.
No chance we'll see similar compassion from the dirty Dems, who will be popping champagne bottles..."

Cheers!


Yeah, I'm sure that didn't happen.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't often revel in things like this, but Rush is a goddamned monster who has forever damaged the level of discourse in this country.
Seriously, fark this piece of shiat.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: This will be my second bottle of champagne since Reagan.


Hopefully when it comes time to relieve yourself after drinking it, you can make your way to Limbaugh's grave an do the deed there.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I don't often revel in things like this, but Rush is a goddamned monster who has forever damaged the level of discourse in this country.
Seriously, fark this piece of shiat.


I don't wish anyone cancer but I do respect when cancer makes a good decision.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: My thoughts and prayers go out to cancer in these trying times and wish it a rapid recovery.


Watch, they cure lung cancer tomorrow and the bastard lives another decade.
Knowing our luck right now, it isn't outside the realm of possibility.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet he regrets his comments on cancer patients 6 years ago.

Rush Limbaugh Schooled By Oncologist | HPL
Youtube I2VMCCa8Oaw
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I don't often revel in things like this, but Rush is a goddamned monster who has forever damaged the level of discourse in this country.
Seriously, fark this piece of shiat.


I don't normally say things like this either, but I would personally travel to wherever he is buried and dance on his grave.

He has been personally responsible for a lot of what is ill with this country, and he has blood on his hands.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Jake Havechek: This will be my second bottle of champagne since Reagan.

Hopefully when it comes time to relieve yourself after drinking it, you can make your way to Limbaugh's grave an do the deed there.


Really need the guy with a station wagon filled with poo to swing by the funeral to not only cover the grave but also everyone that attends.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Was it Will Rogers who (paraphrased) said: I don't wish serious illness upon anyone, but there have been a few funerals that I heartily approved of...


Ebenezer Rockwood Hoar
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So much planning to do! Where's the grave going to be? Should we work out some kind of schedule, so we're not all there trying to piss at once? What about hydration? Water or beer?

So much to do!

Of course, he's not dead yet. What hospital? How about a massive Westboro Baptist style demonstration with "GOD HATES ASSHOLES" signs?

I'm just SO excited!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On one hand, he is one of the worst people on Earth...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Jake Havechek: This will be my second bottle of champagne since Reagan.


From over in Freeperville:

"Thinking back to last week when FReepers were extending condolences to Nadler, whose wife is ill.
No chance we'll see similar compassion from the dirty Dems, who will be popping champagne bottles..."

Cheers!


I remember the jubilation on freerepublic when McCain died.  Fark them and their feelings.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: So much planning to do! Where's the grave going to be? Should we work out some kind of schedule, so we're not all there trying to piss at once? What about hydration? Water or beer?

So much to do!

Of course, he's not dead yet. What hospital? How about a massive Westboro Baptist style demonstration with "GOD HATES ASSHOLES" signs?

I'm just SO excited!


Donnie will tweet when he is dead and order flags to half mast and an executive order declaring it a holiday.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I wish I didn't have to tell you this, and I thought about not trying to tell anybody, I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, because I don't like making things about me,"

Now that is funny.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost like Karma heard our pleas.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HawgWild: Recoil Therapy: Was it Will Rogers who (paraphrased) said: I don't wish serious illness upon anyone, but there have been a few funerals that I heartily approved of...

Ebenezer Rockwood Hoar


That's the one. Thanks
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jake Havechek -  don't forget Scumlia.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Jake Havechek: This will be my second bottle of champagne since Reagan.


From over in Freeperville:

"Thinking back to last week when FReepers were extending condolences to Nadler, whose wife is ill.
No chance we'll see similar compassion from the dirty Dems, who will be popping champagne bottles..."

Cheers!


Has Mrs. Nadler been spewing hate for decades on her radio show?
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus weptwiped.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: It's almost like Karma heard our pleas.


I pleaded with karma to have a bus slowly run over him. The bus would have to back up a couple of times to gain enough speed to make it over the hump, but in the end it would be successful.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh dear. What a pity. Never mind
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, FARK CANCER...

With Rush however, I paraphrase a timeless quote:

Never wished a man dead, but I'll read his obituary with great pleasure.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.  Cancer can get cancer.  Who knew?

Oh well, gotta die of something.

I don't wish massive amounts of pain on the man.  Just him being gone is enough.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: It's almost like Karma heard our pleas.


It took its good time responding, then. He's been spewing his vitriolic hate for 32 years...
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: I bet he regrets his comments on cancer patients 6 years ago.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I2VMCCa8​Oaw]


You'd think he had learned his lesson from his drug episode but NOPE.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: raerae1980: It's almost like Karma heard our pleas.

It took its good time responding, then. He's been spewing his vitriolic hate for 32 years...


Better late than never?
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: It's almost like Karma heard our pleas.


Well, Trump is still president.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Buh-bye

Guess you should have left a while ago...
 
