Whiskey - is there *anything* it can't do? How about cure Coronavirus?
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tango or Foxtrot...

And that's just for atarters.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mix well with cream soda?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get through a paywall?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, the one time incognito works is the one time I open my fat mouth.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make me sober when I drink it?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Get through a paywall?


I guess you're no real Scotsman.
 
hchaos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like I'm safe.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looking at him reminds me of that show, an idiot abroad.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I will live forever ..
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is there any magical cure people won't believe?
 
crinz83
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i'll never forget the time whiskey completely transformed the looks of a woman i met at a dive bar. and talk about miracles, she didn't even drink any of it herself
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I did refuse to take the antibiotics the doctors prescribed me because I didn't want to take any medicines."

Why are doctors prescribing antibiotics for a virus?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obvious example of regression to the mean fallacy is obvious.

On the other hand, he is, indeed, a true Scotsman.
 
drayno76
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Whisky cured my coronavirus," says Wuhan-based Brit

Empirical, repeatable, controlled study with evidence or your claim is complete bullshiat ya farkin drunk ass lush. You have a lucky immune system, that's it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gopher321: Mix well with cream soda?


Philistine.

Real Scots mix their malts with Irn Bru.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"And the drunks shall inherit the earth" - God
 
Pinner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Glad I was drinking a lot of Jameson in SF this weekend.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That bottle of Glenlivet 15 will save me yet! Well, not really, but I'll still drink it.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: gopher321: Mix well with cream soda?

Philistine.

Real Scots mix their malts with Irn Bru.


Luddite. It also involes buckfast, or gittersel haim, ya bass! ;)
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

uttertosh: iron de havilland: gopher321: Mix well with cream soda?

Philistine.

Real Scots mix their malts with Irn Bru.

Luddite. It also involes buckfast, or gittersel haim, ya bass! ;)


Whisky + wreck the hoose juice is a tasty cocktail; malt + bru is the daily tipple ;D
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "I did refuse to take the antibiotics the doctors prescribed me because I didn't want to take any medicines."

Why are doctors prescribing antibiotics for a virus?


You must be new to the USA. That's how we do here.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: uttertosh: iron de havilland: gopher321: Mix well with cream soda?

Philistine.

Real Scots mix their malts with Irn Bru.

Luddite. It also involes buckfast, or gittersel haim, ya bass! ;)

Whisky + wreck the hoose juice is a tasty cocktail; malt + bru is the daily tipple ;D


I actually stopped into our local 'British Shop' after seeing cans of Bru in their fridge. It tasted 'off', but further research informed me that the sugar content had been lowered to avoid this 'sugar tax' BS!!!

/was so disappoint, son.
 
