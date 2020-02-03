 Skip to content
(CBC) The plane in Spain sucked a blown tire into its engine and had circle for hours to burn fuel before landing again
7
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No playgrounds on the plain?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No elementary schools in range?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tire was already gone, why not just crash land at your destination instead of returning to the airport.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: The tire was already gone, why not just crash land at your destination instead of returning to the airport.


The destination is 8 hours away, and there's engine damage.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: The tire was already gone, why not just crash land at your destination instead of returning to the airport.


This approach has been taken, on the same type of aircraft:

LOT Airlines Boeing 767-35DER belly landing.
Youtube UC8ySY_GlUk
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shoulda just dumped it on a school ...

Elementary school kids doused as jet dumps fuel before LAX emergency landing
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The planes in Spain fall mainly on the Spaniards
 
