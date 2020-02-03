 Skip to content
(Mental Floss)   Once upon a time, exploding pants were a problem in New Zealand
902 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2020 at 7:24 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 225x225]



*Shaking my meaty Homer-like fist*
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did not read the article, but I'm going to hazard a guess that pesticides had something to do with it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we call them party pants.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOOM-SHAKALAKA!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is your urban legend for the day.

Levi 501 pants used to have one additional button on the fly up until one cold evening when Mr Strauss apparently sat a bit too close to the fire and found out the hard way that the lowest button got far too warm for comfort.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun cotton?
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine were last night, after a dodgy curry
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's post-Superbowl Monday. With all the chili that was eaten yesterday, I expect exploding pants are currently a problem everywhere in the USA.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Here is your urban legend for the day.

Levi 501 pants used to have one additional button on the fly up until one cold evening when Mr Strauss apparently sat a bit too close to the fire and found out the hard way that the lowest button got far too warm for comfort.


Supposedly the rivet where the four panels meet at the crotch.

Back in the 1980's when "acid wash" jeans were I thing I came up with the idea of "nitric acid washed" jeans. Soaking cotton in nitric acid makes guncotton, used in flash paper and bullet cartridges.

It'd be even better as corduroy.... "zip... zip... zip... BOOM!!!!"
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the link was made from explosive pants
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: Did not read the article, but I'm going to hazard a guess that pesticides had something to do with it.


Sodium chlorate herbicide. There was a Mythbusters about it.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once upon a time, exploding pants were a problem in New Zealand

Once upon a time, they were a problem in my house. I figured it out.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As someone who has worn the button-fly, it sucks having to undo them them in sixty seconds when you have to pee in thirty seconds.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxheck: fragMasterFlash: Here is your urban legend for the day.

Levi 501 pants used to have one additional button on the fly up until one cold evening when Mr Strauss apparently sat a bit too close to the fire and found out the hard way that the lowest button got far too warm for comfort.

Supposedly the rivet where the four panels meet at the crotch.


Fark user imageView Full Size



https://youtu.be/-gQV3Ezf2Cs
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Here is your urban legend for the day.

Levi 501 pants used to have one additional button on the fly up until one cold evening when Mr Strauss apparently sat a bit too close to the fire and found out the hard way that the lowest button got far too warm for comfort.


Yup I remember those.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hmmmm... Looks like the exploding pants article on mentalfloss isn't available because their server exploded.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think myth busters did an episode on this
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: As someone who has worn the button-fly, it sucks having to undo them them in sixty seconds when you have to pee in thirty seconds.


The older you get and the more you travel, the more you realize planning ahead is critical.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: There was a Mythbusters about it.


The summary was that some overspray from pesticide application could impregnate denim and a chemical reaction in the denim ended with what was essentially gun cotton. Friction from regular daily activities would result in overalls or denim pants that would easily catch fire and quickly spread, and sensational reports from a few affected people gave rise to accounts of "MY PANTS EXPLODED!"
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They were being cleaned with gasoline?
More Dangerous Than Dynamite (1941)
Youtube EIarvjoaK8U
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And here I thought it was from telling too many lies, whilst wearing that particular pair of pants.

(that and the sudden urge to climb up telephone poles)
 
