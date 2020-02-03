 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Guy climbs up balcony at a night club in Florida, starts peeing, hilarity does not ensue
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People in NYC pay top dollar for that.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
an address in East Lansing, Mich

No one parties like a Spartan
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Current Resident
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wicked pissah
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's 20, who let him in?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who would go to a nightclub in St. Pete?

/ well actually I habe been to a few
// it is not like I had anything else to do
/// much better places to party in Tampa
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: People in NYC pay top dollar for that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is only funny if you scream "It Burns" while you are doing it!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
SPARTY ON!!!
 
LewDux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Raining Men does not work that way
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Struck in the mouth.........ewwwwwwwwwwww
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well some day he will be president.
 
interwoven
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Somehow I am sure alcohol was involed in large amounts and who hasn't done this when consuming large amounts of alcohol? I did some real stupid things during my drinking years. Used to think it was funny to pee on the toilet paper roll after consuming 10-15 SoCo's and coke. I'd kill someone if they did that in my bathroom why did I think it was so funny? ALCOHOL! Probably time for this dude to stop drinking like I did. 8 years not a drop coming up. My only regret is I didn;t stop 30 years ago instead of just 8.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice job dumbass.  You just ruined your life. Dumbass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Golden moments in clubbing
 
chewielouie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But hilarity did ensue.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Piss down their backs and tell em it's raining.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Peeing trifecta in play.

/also known as Monday on FARK
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

