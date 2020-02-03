 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   Subby had all windows open yesterday here in Denver because it was a high of 74. Today? Shut. Down. Everything   (denverpost.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colder than a miner's ass in Leadville, huh?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
65 in Omaha yesterday. 30 today. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was over 80 in Ventura County CA on Saturday, about 50 today with heavy cold winds.

Shiat changes, yeah?
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
73 and sunny in North Georgia today. The golf course is packed. Probably all those people that called in sick after the superb owl.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We had 52 on Saturday, 10" of snow Sunday in SW MT.  Gotta love mountain topography.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
73 in my town of Denver, North Carolina right now, not too often that the two Denvers match up.
 
Holfax [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: It was over 80 in Ventura County CA on Saturday, about 50 today with heavy cold winds.

Shiat changes, yeah?


Yeah, I had to wear a cardigan out today over my usual short sleeve shirt. Brrrr!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't that pretty typical of Denver weather September through June?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
meh,..these huge swings in temperature happens all the time in Denver.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Coronaviorus in Denver now too?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...  The town here has had to start removing the snowbanks because they were too high to see over.

On the plus side, hasn't got much colder than -25C yet.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Makes me feel responsible. I didn't stay home from the office today because I was hungover, I stayed home to avoid risking driving in the snow.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

litespeed74: meh,..these huge swings in temperature happens all the time in Denver.


Aye, my buddy in Golden mowed the yard one day and it snowed the next day.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks for not hogging all the nice weather, subby. It's nice here in the DC Metro area today.
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well it's not that cold but freezing rain can be a massive headache.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
70 in VA.
Wondering if we will get any snow this year.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that will surely melt Senator Inhofe's snowball.
 
skinude1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Snow Friday/Saturday/(alittle Sunday) and now it's 70 in Asheville, NC.  Send us some snow!
 
