 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Portland Press Herald)   Standish elementary school closes due to flu outbreak. Administrators hope for progress. Situation appears grim, but is hard to read   (pressherald.com) divider line
24
    More: Sick, Influenza, elementary school, Maine Center, private school, Edna Libby Elementary School, flu cases, district officials, superintendent of School Administrative District  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2020 at 9:07 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hear the principal is 106 years old and still makes her own bread
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... cibola?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standish? Sounds more "STANDOFF-ISH" now that they're closed.

Sorry.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rural schools around here close all the farking time for sickness.

I think it's just because they're so dependent on state/federal money that pays by daily butts in seats that they'd rather close and try again in June rather than have attendance a few percentage points below normal.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another flu epidemic?

Everybody wants to get in on the act!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Jimmy Durante at the Coconut Grove 12/10/64
Youtube 1hbx9d6fRVk
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't care no where'z near me........
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This thread could go on for miles
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: This thread could go on for miles


Goddammit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sheezzz.. Standish is the next town over. Time to start wearing a face mask.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Crank Yankers Niles Needs Assistance
Youtube BHUNWqmasxk
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Went to Standish Elementary, getting a kick etc.

/Michigan, not Maine
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I reckon more idiots didn't get the vaccinations when they were available. There's no vaccinations yet for that plague in China which is insidiously leaking out into other countries.

No doctors in these little communities that can administer the flue vaccine? Then again, I check on the price of the vaccination sans insurance and was surprised to find it to be about $59 a shot. Too high for the working poor.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's begin again.
 
nanim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Time for a SONG FEST...
image.slidesharecdn.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
schools are germ breeding grounds, cesspools. children are filthy. then their damn mums drag them through the local supermarket and the damn brats sneeze in every aisle. that's why you're getting sick. pale young school children. little satans.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
**ctrl-f miles **

HighlanderRPI: This thread could go on for miles


dammitsomuch
 
tasteme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
loser0
Went to Standish Elementary, getting a kick etc.


Do you know Kung Flu?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Perfectly Normal Beast: Let's begin again.


congratulations!
 
SkittleBrau
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
R.I.P Myles Standish Davis

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 365x300]
Don't care no where'z near me........


Have you ever thought of not trying so hard?  You know, maybe do something like go back inside?

/waste of time, and post
 
Hachitori
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rik01: I reckon more idiots didn't get the vaccinations when they were available. There's no vaccinations yet for that plague in China which is insidiously leaking out into other countries.

No doctors in these little communities that can administer the flue vaccine? Then again, I check on the price of the vaccination sans insurance and was surprised to find it to be about $59 a shot. Too high for the working poor.


Where the hell did you get that number of $59?


https://20somethingfinance.com/where-​t​o-get-cheap-or-free-flu-shots/
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't Standish so close to me
 
ColPapa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't speak Standish.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: schools are germ breeding grounds, cesspools. children are filthy. then their damn mums drag them through the local supermarket and the damn brats sneeze in every aisle. that's why you're getting sick. pale young school children. little satans.


Heh. Maybe one needs to look closer, or from a different perspective. I've done almost thirty years in the, hands-on, medical field. I can say with confidence that I've never caught, nor transferred a "bug" to another.

If a person is so concerned that they might post scary words on what's become a social media site... Maybe just wash your hands a little more often, and relax.

Que sera, sera...

/ball is in your court
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report