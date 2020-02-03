 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Now that it's clear Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked thanks to malware attached to a video sent to Bezos by the Saudi Crown Prince, his current girlfriend's brother is suing Bezos for defamation for publicly implying HE was the one who leaked the photos   (thehill.com) divider line
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Choose your friends wisely.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suit also alleged that Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kept their affair a secret on the advice of a psychic.

I too take relationship advice from con artists
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bezos fingered the wrong guy and cleaning the stink off will not be easy.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lauren Sanchez, in a statement provided by her lawyer, Terry Bird, said: "Michael is my older brother. He secretly provided my most personal information to The National Enquirer - a deep and unforgivable betrayal.

So, did the sister send Bezos' dick pics to the brother or did he get them from her phone some other way?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Bezos fingered the wrong guy and cleaning the stink off will not be easy.


In this case?
American Media, the tabloid's parent company, called Michael Sanchez the "single source" for its 2019 article about Bezos, and an October 2018 contract reviewed by the Times granted American Media rights to publish communications documenting the affair.

You really should be suing American Media for the Defamation.   Bezos seems pretty justified in saying Sanchez is the source when the company blackmailing him with the photos SAYS Sanchez was the source
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: The suit also alleged that Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kept their affair a secret on the advice of a psychic.

I too take relationship advice from con artists


Oh yeah, sure. It was the psychic and not the fact he had no intention to end his marriage.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: monsatano: Bezos fingered the wrong guy and cleaning the stink off will not be easy.

In this case?
American Media, the tabloid's parent company, called Michael Sanchez the "single source" for its 2019 article about Bezos, and an October 2018 contract reviewed by the Times granted American Media rights to publish communications documenting the affair.

You really should be suing American Media for the Defamation.   Bezos seems pretty justified in saying Sanchez is the source when the company blackmailing him with the photos SAYS Sanchez was the source


*whoosh*
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: monsatano: Bezos fingered the wrong guy and cleaning the stink off will not be easy.

In this case?
American Media, the tabloid's parent company, called Michael Sanchez the "single source" for its 2019 article about Bezos, and an October 2018 contract reviewed by the Times granted American Media rights to publish communications documenting the affair.

You really should be suing American Media for the Defamation.   Bezos seems pretty justified in saying Sanchez is the source when the company blackmailing him with the photos SAYS Sanchez was the source


Bezos has more money than the tabloid. A LOT more. But he also has more and better lawyers so who knows how this pans out.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: Choose your friends wisely.


Spoiler:  The Saudis are nobody's friend.  Ever.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Bezos has got the deepest pockets. I'm suing him just for making me know that a photograph of his penis is in existence.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
All those Sanchez nudes... how dirty.
 
skinink
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Does this work for photos as well?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This should be interesting.

The fact the phone was hacked by OBS does not clear this assmunch, and the ex-GFs previous statements implicated him.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: This should be interesting.

The fact the phone was hacked by OBS does not clear this assmunch, and the ex-GFs previous statements implicated him.


There's an OBS exploit?! Shoot... .I really don't want to go back to Adobe.
 
LewDux
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

monsatano: Bezos fingered the wrong guy and cleaning the stink off will not be easy.


And he will prevail.

Provided he can afford billable hours measured in decades.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DHT3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skinink: Does this work for photos as well?

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Great, now I will forever see the Amazon logo as a Bezos dick pick...
Thanks Internet
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bro claims he gave some of the photos "to control the story" as sister's publicist. But not "those" photos. But some of the (naughty) texts he gave AMI came from sis' phone and was not apparently authorized. Plus he got $200K ftom AMI.

So he gave out photos but denies he gave "those" photos snd saying he did has been bad for his gig being a piblicist for other high profile folks.

Ya think?
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well Bezos is no gentleman more a cad. He did have a good rebuttal to the blackmail. Something along the lines of 'if they can try to blackmail someone like me' you are all farked.

/midnight sale on Tuesday send me your billions.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wejash: Bro claims he gave some of the photos "to control the story" as sister's publicist. But not "those" photos. But some of the (naughty) texts he gave AMI came from sis' phone and was not apparently authorized. Plus he got $200K ftom AMI.

So he gave out photos but denies he gave "those" photos snd saying he did has been bad for his gig being a piblicist for other high profile folks.

Ya think?


He read his sister's raunchy texts?

Lil creepy there
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She'll be rich forever and ever. The brother will just constantly be hounding her and hers for money while not being invited to Thanksgiving. I hope the 200k was worth it because that's all he's gonna get.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: The suit also alleged that Bezos and Lauren Sanchez kept their affair a secret on the advice of a psychic.

I too take relationship advice from con artists


I occasionally take advice from a psycho.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: IndyJohn: This should be interesting.

The fact the phone was hacked by OBS does not clear this assmunch, and the ex-GFs previous statements implicated him.

There's an OBS exploit?! Shoot... .I really don't want to go back to Adobe.


LOL

I meant MBS (Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud)
 
Report