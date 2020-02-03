 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Mom it's me Dumbass .... I mean it's me ... Satan   (the-sun.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, Devil, Body modification, Pain, Michel Faro, Tattoo, unconventional appearance, Human physical appearance, Body piercing  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2020 at 4:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He seems nice.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And here I am walking around looking pretty much as nature (and the passage of time) made me.

Instead, I could have been modifying and mutilating my body over the years so i could look like my true self, which is apparently a cartoon character.

I feel like such a fool.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It must be a Farker, link was down voted.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....mom never let him play with crayons as a kid?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a typical Jehovah's Witness to me.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I think he's trying to be the anti-Satan

Michel said: "I believe that the true image of the 'devil' is beautiful, the Bible says this in Genesis and also the same way in the book of Isaiah, which says that says that Jesus was ugly that he looked like a dry root in the desert. "
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: And here I am walking around looking pretty much as nature (and the passage of time) made me.

Instead, I could have been modifying and mutilating my body over the years so i could look like my true self, which is apparently a cartoon character.

I feel like such a fool.


I might have went for cosmetic lengthening of my legs if I had had the disposal cash a few years ago

media.springernature.comView Full Size


So I guess I can't say anything about this guy
 
Earl Green
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He cries at night.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi Dad - I'm in Jail
Youtube biHJ6S91xBY
 
ManifestDestiny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...he turned himself into a dremora.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't pass out around his friends when a sharpie is in the house.
 
midigod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I only demand respect."

No.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Meh, it's his life so he can do what he pleases. Just don't whine and cry "discrimination" when people find carefully crafted outward appearance off putting.
 
pdieten
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Hold up a minute. There's a US version of the Sun?

Why? Don't we get enough garbage "journalism" already? The National Enquirer is still in business, is it not?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

spongeboob: MrBallou: And here I am walking around looking pretty much as nature (and the passage of time) made me.

Instead, I could have been modifying and mutilating my body over the years so i could look like my true self, which is apparently a cartoon character.

I feel like such a fool.

I might have went for cosmetic lengthening of my legs if I had had the disposal cash a few years ago

[media.springernature.com image 567x688]

So I guess I can't say anything about this guy


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


That movie was supposed to be a warning, not an instruction manual.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Has he met Barbie?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report