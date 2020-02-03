 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Mother of Cornell student who was struck and killed by a train after getting lost drunkenly walking home from a frat party is suing the frat and Cornell for wrongful death. Pfft Amateur. Shoulda named Amtrak, Budweiser, and feet as defendants too   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Mother of a Rutgers University student, Claudia Patterson, fraternity party  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cornell would do well to counter sue her for defamation.
She is bringing to light that they have a very low bar for intelligence to enter
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel for your loss mom and I hope he wasn't an idiot all the time but he was this time. Idiots uh, find a way.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live it's hard to sue a railroad if you trespass on the tracks. Sometimes the plaintiff's family hits the jackpot, but it's harder than if the dead guy got run over by a car laying in the street wearing black clothes at night.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"Hey guys, wanna go see a dumbass?"
 
Chabash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll never forget Oregon State settling because someone broke his neck at an off campus frat party because the university had an employee on campus that acts as a liaison to the Greek community.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We used to get hammered and jump trains in East Houston. We'd climb on top and jump from car to car.
At night.
I have no idea how we didn't all get killed.
 
moresugar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rutgers, not Cornell.

At Cornell, you die when you drunkenly walk home from a frat party and fall into a gorge.
 
Olliwog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 I guess personal responsibility for one's own actions does not come into play?

What happened is a tragedy but suing everyone around instead of realizing your child made poor choices now seems to be the American way.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the tracks is always the worst side.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amtrak has a plce deatment? (my kybad's bttns dn't all wk)
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next lawsuit, a mother suing a frat for drunkenly running a train on her drunken son.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The suit also says the fraternity "negligently, carelessly and recklessly served intoxicating alcohol to ... a minor under the legal age for consumption of alcohol to the point of intoxication."

Yep, that's at least a suing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's suing Cornell because of someone dying at Rutgers? Makes as much sense as I expected.
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moresugar: Rutgers, not Cornell.

At Cornell, you die when you drunkenly walk home from a frat party and fall into a gorge.


Very scenic bridges available for that sort of thing.
 
gbv23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I will happily take the case.

Lawsuits is all the "little guy" has, and we need them now more than ever.
 
