Florida Woman smears her fiancé. In the face. With dog poop
    More: Sad, English-language films, Criminal law, Jane Marie Faulkner, Crime, Domestic violence, Violence, Drug paraphernalia, Weekend  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Certainly a less enjoyable way to get shiatfaced.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police: Suspect, 41, used dog excrement during vile battery


Fark user imageView Full Size

What a vile battery may look like.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  They've changed CLUE since I was a kid.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well now I'm having doubts about the wedding. Nothing previously would have led me to think she was capable of this."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to court records, Faulkner's rap sheet includes convictions for grand theft; disorderly intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; battery; disorderly conduct; marijuana possession; resisting an officer with violence; theft; and narcotics possession."

Sounds like a keeper..
 
Leishu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. Cool story, sis moment,

This one time, I was out cleaning up dog poop in my family's back yard, I was swinging the scooper part around and for some reason talking about "mongolian invaders!" at which point the poop flew off, and across my back yard, and directly into my brother's mouth.

/I didn't get arrested
//I did laugh a lot, though
///maybe you had to be there, and not my brother, to appreciate the hilarity
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different strokes for different folks.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: "According to court records, Faulkner's rap sheet includes convictions for grand theft; disorderly intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; battery; disorderly conduct; marijuana possession; resisting an officer with violence; theft; and narcotics possession."

Sounds like a keeper..


In the sense of "parole probably isn't advisable".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. My dad did that to the guy walking his dog past our house and leaving the shiat in the yard, and he was sober when he did it.
 
Leishu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother is a fish.
 
spambot collective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: "According to court records, Faulkner's rap sheet includes convictions for grand theft; disorderly intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; battery; disorderly conduct; marijuana possession; resisting an officer with violence; theft; and narcotics possession."

Sounds like a keeper..


And that was just in one night!
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Huh. My dad did that to the guy walking his dog past our house and leaving the shiat in the yard, and he was sober when he did it.


Good.

Clean up after your dog, simple concept.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leishu: My mother is a fish.


I was told Fark isn't my personal erotica site, yet here we are..
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman wasn't the only one that was drunk. The fiance was shiatfaced.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: Marcos P: "According to court records, Faulkner's rap sheet includes convictions for grand theft; disorderly intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; battery; disorderly conduct; marijuana possession; resisting an officer with violence; theft; and narcotics possession."

Sounds like a keeper..

And that was just in one night!


Prodigy.-.Smack.My.biatch.Up.(Uncenso​r​ed) - video dailymotion
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she have a online dating profile? Asking for a friend.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: trappedspirit: Marcos P: "According to court records, Faulkner's rap sheet includes convictions for grand theft; disorderly intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; battery; disorderly conduct; marijuana possession; resisting an officer with violence; theft; and narcotics possession."

Sounds like a keeper..

And that was just in one night!

Prodigy.-.Smack.My.biatch.Up.(Uncensor​ed) - video dailymotion


Uncensored = NSFW
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [img.nbc.com image 720x480]

I break with thee!
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smearing dog poop on someone's face? How times have changed.

brightwalldarkroom.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TheFoz: mrmopar5287: Huh. My dad did that to the guy walking his dog past our house and leaving the shiat in the yard, and he was sober when he did it.

Good.

Clean up after your dog, simple concept.


He was given several warnings over weeks.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whats sad is that the image is broken and we cant tell if shes hot or not
 
TheFoz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TheFoz: mrmopar5287: Huh. My dad did that to the guy walking his dog past our house and leaving the shiat in the yard, and he was sober when he did it.

Good.

Clean up after your dog, simple concept.

He was given several warnings over weeks.


I try and get my pup to poop in the park, but it's 50/50.  She gets so excited for the park that she just smells everything and doesn't focus on pooping.  So I'll walk her around for 30 minutes or so with nothing happening so I take her down the block and like 2 houses down she poops. 🤦♂

Fark user imageView Full Size


/lame story bro
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Divine
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Divine


Róisín Murphy - Movie Star (Official Video)
Youtube gblvdLwhLxI
-rWPj-NWb-A
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He should have had one of these to defend himself
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/meh, close enough...8P
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "According to court records, Faulkner's rap sheet includes convictions for grand theft; disorderly intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; battery; disorderly conduct; marijuana possession; resisting an officer with violence; theft; and narcotics possession."

Sounds like a keeper..


Shoot, a fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It is any wonder Florida hotels are now asking for a huge deposit for any Valentine's Day rooms, kinky people.  Primary reason for Trump moving there.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
still better than going through a divorce later.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TheFoz: mrmopar5287: Huh. My dad did that to the guy walking his dog past our house and leaving the shiat in the yard, and he was sober when he did it.

Good.

Clean up after your dog, simple concept.

He was given several warnings over weeks.


Nothing resolves a problem like some good old assault.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he didnt have a shiat-eating grin.
 
