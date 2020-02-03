 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   This story may remind you of a famous line in A Christmas Story   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"17-year-old Bart Black was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. "
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"God bless us, every one."
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sons a biatches Bumpasses!"?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Notafinga!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So his brother is a family friend?
Isn't that nice.
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They misspelled negligently. There is no such thing as an accidental shooting.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB: My brother was shot in the eye with a BB gun as a teenager.  He and his friend were taking turns hiding in a tree fort and shooting at each other.  I don't think they thought out their cunning plan.

/ his vision largely recovered after a few months
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A crummy commercial?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a major award!
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fa ra ra ra ra?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"According to Tampa police, a father drove his 8-year-old son and a 17-year-old amily friend to the bank to complete a transaction. He walked up to the bank, leaving both of them in the car."

Article doesn't give a F.

Anyway...  Why would you have a loaded BB gun in the car to start with?
 
zang
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rikkards_alt: They misspelled negligently. There is no such thing as an accidental shooting.


"While he was out of the vehicle, the 8-year-old grabbed a BB-gun that was in the car and fired it at the 17-year-old boy and hit him in the eye."

Sounds pretty accidental to me.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The line is "you'll shoot YOUR eye out kid" not "you'll shoot HIS eye out kid"...
 
Insain2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Another almost Darwin winner......but alast turns out just barely a runner up........
 
Kirzania
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Few things brought such swift and terrible retribution on a kid as a pair of busted glasses?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That kid better go into hiding. The guy he shot will be keeping an eye out for him for a long time.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: "According to Tampa police, a father drove his 8-year-old son and a 17-year-old amily friend to the bank to complete a transaction. He walked up to the bank, leaving both of them in the car."

Article doesn't give a F.

Anyway...  Why would you have a loaded BB gun in the car to start with?


To protect yourself from squirrels trying to jack your car.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a major award?
(click)
Oh fudge
(close)
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Fra-gee-lay... must be Italian!"?
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Show me how the piggies eat!"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Be sure to drink your ovaltine.
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zang: rikkards_alt: They misspelled negligently. There is no such thing as an accidental shooting.

"While he was out of the vehicle, the 8-year-old grabbed a BB-gun that was in the car and fired it at the 17-year-old boy and hit him in the eye."

Sounds pretty accidental to me.


Nope that would be negligent.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fra-Jill-E?
 
flh70
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thorpe: "17-year-old Bart Black was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. "


Aydios, Bart Black!
 
