 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(OK Whatever)   "Hey Amazon, I never ordered this box of dildos and fleshlights"   (okwhatever.org) divider line
31
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2020 at 12:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't look a gift horse in the nether regions,


... without first obtaining consent.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Based on the products they shipped you, I think you already have Amazon's answer to your complaints.
 
Monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I want free dildos and fleshlights. I order stuff from Amazon all the time. Why has this never happened to me?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On a related note, I got somebody's pizza stone. I'm not saying the other guy got my stuff, I'm just saying I didn't order a pizza stone.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Modern bombs don't tick, so when throwers send a suspicious bag to security sometimes security finds out the item buzzing is a dildo. It's always "a dildo", never "your dildo" when you go through the airport.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's all that shiat about coffee?  Is that blogger an aspiring novelist or something?  Get to the point!  And who the fark orders a 3-pack of coffee pods?  For fark's sake, the cost of shipping is more than the value of the pods!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I ordered a book in the early days of amazon and within the package they included 3 volumes of really disturbing porn manga. When I finished jerking off, I wrote them a stern email.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dildos and Fleshlights is my Frank Zappa cover band
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
YeahOk.gif
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
more likely:
when the amazon warehouse contractors need a "break" one of those sex toys "falls off the shelf" for a bit of "relaxation" and then they need to hide the evidence so it gets reboxxed and stuck in the next outgoing shipment and marked as lost in the next inventory.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Other than the lost (stolen) packages, I've gotten what I ordered, although sometime damaged. Nothing beats the guy who got the full auto sig rifles rather than his amazon order.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somewhere in the Amazon complaints dept.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Alexa, Voodoo Dick, MY ASS!"
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Isn't that right, honey?

/nudge nudge
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When she was a teenager, my wife ordered some Star Trek dvds, and when she opened one of the boxes she found a large, vibrating butt plug. She laughed and showed her mother, who turned white with embarrassment. Turns out my wife forgot to read who it was addressed to and had opened her parents' box by accident.
 
Cheron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I ordered a Bible so I could read to widows and orphans but Amazon sent me a ball gag and nipple clamps.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cheron: I ordered a Bible so I could read to widows and orphans but Amazon sent me a ball gag and nipple clamps.


how many amps were the clamps?
We could made a trade?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am such a cheapskate that I buy the cheapest used books on Amazon. I've paid attention to which third-party vendors I order them from, and where the packages say they come from, mainly because I wanted to take some notes on which vendors had minimal or no stickers to remove from the books, and which ones had very sticky stickers that covered the author's name and book title on the spine. Some odd things happen sometimes.

Vendors that appear to be under the THRIFTBOOKS label are:
Green_Earth_Books
Free State Books
Yankee Clipper Books
Silver Arch Books
Motor_City_Books
Squared
Sierra Nevada

One time, two separate book orders from Squared and Free State came in the same envelope.

Books from Bayside Book Sales and Used Books Outlet have the same stickers and come in envelopes from DiscoverBooks.com

Books from internationalbooks and -usedbooks123- came in the same envelope, mailed from LetTheStoriesLiveOn.com

It makes me wonder what shenanigans are really going on with all these third-party vendors behind Amazon.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oopsboom: more likely:
when the amazon warehouse contractors need a "break" one of those sex toys "falls off the shelf" for a bit of "relaxation" and then they need to hide the evidence so it gets reboxxed and stuck in the next outgoing shipment and marked as lost in the next inventory.


That story does not pass the sniff test.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure, Jan.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
maybe not you but your significant other did. " I don't know where it came from either honey but since we have it what if...."
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flynn80
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I ordered a book in the early days of amazon and within the package they included 3 volumes of really disturbing porn manga. When I finished jerking off, I wrote them a stern email.


babba booey
 
Smidge204
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: [Fark user image 360x294]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: Dildos and Fleshlights is my Frank Zappa cover band


You can use a still from this gif as your album cover.
(NSFW)
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Enjoy your bowl of dicks.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Knows the pain:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Should have chosen the option for only a single package and a single box
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 minute ago  

enry: Enjoy your bowl of dicks.


Bag. They apparently come in bags now.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dildos and Fleshlights is a new version of Chutes and Ladders.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report