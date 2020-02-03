 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Thousands of birds descend on Texas mall in eerie Hitchcokian scene
29
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid birds.  Time to trim the Live Oaks that are certainly nearby.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they're there for the Carousel  and Renewal?  Check their claws to see if they have a flashing red thingie that really reduced fapping by dudes (by half).
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grackles frequently hangout in our Walmart parking lot, picking bugs out of vehicle grilles and radiators.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Grackles frequently hangout in our Walmart parking lot, picking bugs out of vehicle grilles and radiators.


Creaming the shiat out of anything in "firing range" while they're at it. The stench is unbearable. I can't imagine what that does to the clear coat.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'll never know. I won't accept...
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grackles are a HUGE problem in the D/FW area too, where I lived for about 30 years..
Just before sunset, huge swarms of them that duck and swoop together perfectly like a school of fish will descend on a shopping plaza or mall area and perch shoulder to shoulder on the power lines (the weight of which is NOT good), and bunched up in trees, cawing and cackling noisily.

At one point, downtown Fort Worth (Sundance Square specifically) had a guy that would come out at sunset and fire off shotgun blanks to scare them off. It was starting to not work anymore when I moved to the Dallas area.. And he was doing that because the nets over the trees wasn't keeping them from nesting, or the hidden speakers playing sounds of their natural avian predators (hawks, etc). Those were ideas that had replaced the plastic dummy owls/hawks placed on light poles that failed to scare them off for more than a few weeks.

Grackles are smart and invasive. And if you see one, watch out. His buddies (all 10 thousand of them) are somewhere nearby...

My solution? Get a telekinetic Alice to burn them out of the sky. <3

https://youtu.be/FAyuGyUbfbI?t=17
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love grackles. They make the only sounds worth hearing in a parking lot.

People who never take headphones off: What?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grackles are hillarious. But they will steal the food out of your hand while you are eating.

You can always find the dumb grackles bt the ones missing legs or tails.

They are all over Austin.

They also have a Yelp review!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youre killing independent george: Grackles are a HUGE problem in the D/FW area too, where I lived for about 30 years..
Just before sunset, huge swarms of them that duck and swoop together perfectly like a school of fish will descend on a shopping plaza or mall area and perch shoulder to shoulder on the power lines (the weight of which is NOT good), and bunched up in trees, cawing and cackling noisily.

At one point, downtown Fort Worth (Sundance Square specifically) had a guy that would come out at sunset and fire off shotgun blanks to scare them off. It was starting to not work anymore when I moved to the Dallas area.. And he was doing that because the nets over the trees wasn't keeping them from nesting, or the hidden speakers playing sounds of their natural avian predators (hawks, etc). Those were ideas that had replaced the plastic dummy owls/hawks placed on light poles that failed to scare them off for more than a few weeks.

Grackles are smart and invasive. And if you see one, watch out. His buddies (all 10 thousand of them) are somewhere nearby...

My solution? Get a telekinetic Alice to burn them out of the sky. <3

https://youtu.be/FAyuGyUbfbI?t=17


Grackles? Really? Huh. I've only seen this with POS Starlings (WHICH SHOULDN'T EVEN BE IN NORTH AMERICA, YOU SHAKESPEARE MORONS).
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking grackles are worse than pigeons and seagulls.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while the grackles are the most annoying thing, Houston is on a migratory track for many many birds. There is a preserve down southeast that is really cool for the birds and gators and large box spiders that make webs that hang low between the trees.

I cant for the life of me remember the name of the place. thats locked up in a dark part of my brain I dare not go without alcohol!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: youre killing independent george: Grackles are a HUGE problem in the D/FW area too, where I lived for about 30 years..
Just before sunset, huge swarms of them that duck and swoop together perfectly like a school of fish will descend on a shopping plaza or mall area and perch shoulder to shoulder on the power lines (the weight of which is NOT good), and bunched up in trees, cawing and cackling noisily.

At one point, downtown Fort Worth (Sundance Square specifically) had a guy that would come out at sunset and fire off shotgun blanks to scare them off. It was starting to not work anymore when I moved to the Dallas area.. And he was doing that because the nets over the trees wasn't keeping them from nesting, or the hidden speakers playing sounds of their natural avian predators (hawks, etc). Those were ideas that had replaced the plastic dummy owls/hawks placed on light poles that failed to scare them off for more than a few weeks.

Grackles are smart and invasive. And if you see one, watch out. His buddies (all 10 thousand of them) are somewhere nearby...

My solution? Get a telekinetic Alice to burn them out of the sky. <3

https://youtu.be/FAyuGyUbfbI?t=17

Grackles? Really? Huh. I've only seen this with POS Starlings (WHICH SHOULDN'T EVEN BE IN NORTH AMERICA, YOU SHAKESPEARE MORONS).


Grackles are annoying.

Starlings... grab the shotgun and blow it out of the farking sky the first time you see one.

They will literally eat the eyes out of a new born calf.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they carrying coconuts?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: while the grackles are the most annoying thing, Houston is on a migratory track for many many birds. There is a preserve down southeast that is really cool for the birds and gators and large box spiders that make webs that hang low between the trees.

I cant for the life of me remember the name of the place. thats locked up in a dark part of my brain I dare not go without alcohol!


GOP HQ
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can imagine having a lot of fun there with a bag of feed/seeds.

/formerly Chuck's
//I feel my prankster self is bubbling under the surface these days, not sure what that is about
///need to look into that
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I forgot to add: when I looked at the article's picture on my phone my eyes went into 3D image mode and focused on the areas between the birds instead and I couldn't make out what the gray blobs were.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: Grackles are a HUGE problem in the D/FW area too, where I lived for about 30 years..
Just before sunset, huge swarms of them that duck and swoop together perfectly like a school of fish will descend on a shopping plaza or mall area and perch shoulder to shoulder on the power lines (the weight of which is NOT good), and bunched up in trees, cawing and cackling noisily.

At one point, downtown Fort Worth (Sundance Square specifically) had a guy that would come out at sunset and fire off shotgun blanks to scare them off. It was starting to not work anymore when I moved to the Dallas area.. And he was doing that because the nets over the trees wasn't keeping them from nesting, or the hidden speakers playing sounds of their natural avian predators (hawks, etc). Those were ideas that had replaced the plastic dummy owls/hawks placed on light poles that failed to scare them off for more than a few weeks.

Grackles are smart and invasive. And if you see one, watch out. His buddies (all 10 thousand of them) are somewhere nearby...

My solution? Get a telekinetic Alice to burn them out of the sky. <3

https://youtu.be/FAyuGyUbfbI?t=17


Yeah, when we were in San Antonio about a year and a half ago, they were everywhere downtown. They were actually kind of cool since we were tourists, but I hear they've tried all kinds of shiat to get them out of town, even releasing hawks or falcons into the area. I think the last technique they tried was something like groups of people shining lasers into the trees and playing some kind of loud sounds as they walked down the street.
 
spacechecker [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I can imagine having a lot of fun there with a bag of feed/seeds.

/formerly Chuck's
//I feel my prankster self is bubbling under the surface these days, not sure what that is about
///need to look into that


You'd probably be swarmed and then heading to the local Urgent Care to have all the new holes in your skin looked at. I've seen these things attack people in parking lots in Central Texas for (seemingly) no reason at all. I'd hate to see what they'd do to someone they've identified as a food source.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A colony (flock) of grackles took up residence in a neighbor's large pine tree. Every morning while I was leaving for work, I'd watch this red-tailed hawk fly in and come out with a baby grackle in its talons.

The grackles didn't come back the next year.
 
oldfool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They are way too early, the eyeball feast isn't until March.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Grackles are indeed a blight. I have seen many evenings at the grocery store, the trees in the parking lot full of them. The only other nuisance I can think of right now in South/East texas is the buzzeds that sunned themselves on the heater vents outside my job.Every one in a while, security would come by and fire off those percussive rounds to scare them off. damned spooky, them being on a ledge three stories up, and them walking along, and with the floor to cirling windows, every once in a while they'd peck at the glass/ Damn unnerving, especially when you're trying to work.
 
nanim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: I guess I'll never know. I won't accept...
---


https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2020/01/31/t​h​ousands-grackles-blackbirds-texas-groc​ery-parking-lot/
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aren't they a protected species?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
deejay.deView Full Size

Attempted murder.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Bullitt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is pretty common here in Houston. I call it a "bird ruckus." I have no idea why.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A few years back a certain Texas indy-band did a song vaguely reminiscent of this:

"When the rooks were laid in piles by the side of the road...
Crashing into the aerials, tangled in the laundry lines,
and gathered in a field, they were burned in a feathery pyre...
with a cold, black eye..."

When the swallows fell from the eaves
and the gulls from the spires
And starlings in the millions
will feed on the ground where they lie
and the ambulance men said there's
nowhere to flee for your life
so we stayed inside
and we'll sleep until
the world of man is paralyzed..."
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
married my wife
In the month of June,
Risseldy, rosseldy,
Mow, mow, mow,
I carried her off
In a silver spoon,
Risseldy, Rosseldy,
Hey bambassity,
Nickety, nackety,
Retrical quality,
Willowby, wallowby,
Mow, mow, mow.

She combed her hair
But once a year,
Risseldy, rosseldy,
Mow, mow, mow,
With every rake
She shed a tear,
Risseldy, Rosseldy,
Hey bambassity,
Nickety, nackety,
Retrical quality,
Willowby, wallowby,
Mow, mow, mow.

She swept the floor
But once a year,
Risseldy, rosseldy,
Mow, mow, mow,
She swore her broom
Was much to dear,
Risseldy, Rosseldy,
Hey bambassity,
Nickety, nackety,
Retrical quality,
Willowby, wallowby,
Mow, mow, mow.

She churned her butter
In Dad's old boot,
Risseldy, rosseldy,
Mow, mow, mow,
And for a dasher
Used her foot,
Risseldy, Rosseldy,
Hey bambassity,
Nickety, nackety,
Retrical quality,
Willowby, wallowby,
Mow, mow, mow.

The butter came out
A grizzly gray,
Risseldy, rosseldy,
Mow, mow, mow,
The cheese took legs
And ran away,
Risseldy, Rosseldy,
Hey bambassity,
Nickety, nackety,
Retrical quality,
Willowby, wallowby,
Mow, mow, mow.
 
