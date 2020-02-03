 Skip to content
(USA Today)   'Mystery odor' stumps officials in DE, PA and NJ. Mystery solved; it is just DE, PA and NJ   (usatoday.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The paper mill in Spring Grove PA is too far away to do that. And it smells more like rot than like gas.
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alex, 'What are the last 3 states Trump made a campaign stop?'"
 
oldfool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
jinkies!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I work in an industrial park in New Jersey that has an incendiary plant down the street so I'm getting a kick....
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
who farted, y'all?
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
... ain't that the frackin'?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My educated guess would be natural gas leaking from a gas compressor station.  A natural gas compressor station re-compresses natural gas that has lost pressure over a great distance, allowing it to travel further in a gas pipeline network. Minisink on the NY, NJ, PA line has a station that raised similar complaints of the smell of mercaptan, which is added to natural gas, an otherwise colorless and odorless, to give it it's distinctive rotten egg smell.  The leaks there are so bad that residents complain of nosebleeds, headaches and other health issues..   

https://www.recordonline.com/article/​2​0150312/NEWS/150319725
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I work in an industrial park in New Jersey that has an incendiary plant down the street so I'm getting a kick....


boom? big bada boom?!
 
outtatowner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thorpe: The paper mill in Spring Grove PA is too far away to do that. And it smells more like rot than like gas.


Let's guess- in all 3 states we decided to frack for gas large scale lately?

If so, then the fracking cracked layers of stone containing sulphur* which ended up in the water table and permeated to the surface in some areas due to water flows and porous rock distribution.

That would be my guess.

*and other water soluble odorous compounds
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PA is the worst for this shiat. Drive on 295 or the Turnpike through Florence and all you smell is landfill rotting trash coming from Falls and Tullytown PA across the river..
 
aremmes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh, so they can't figure out the source of a oily, dieselly smell in the vicinity of the Marcus Hook refinery complex. Next thing you know they'll wonder where all of the jet engine noise around the Philadelphia International Airport is coming from.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise

Sorry.

No need to apologize. Know yourself. Experience your inner force. Say over and over again:

"I stink, therefore I am."
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe the Centralia fire is spreading
 
Al!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thorpe: The paper mill in Spring Grove PA is too far away to do that. And it smells more like rot than like gas.


I came here to say that about the mill in Johnsonburg, PA, but that's even farther away.  I'm sure it smells the same, which is to say an uninitiated nose might result in nausea.
 
wantingout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
DAPENJ adult undergarments?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the photo of the water vapor coming from the cooling towers with the caption about air pollution killing people, good grief, it's a farking brain media people.  it's farking water.
 
The First Noel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thorpe: The paper mill in Spring Grove PA is too far away to do that. And it smells more like rot than like gas.


Hey! it's gotten better in the last 20 years.  I don't smell it before rainy days any more in Hanover.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damnit

Cant remember the exact quote, but one time Edge, Christian, and Angle were on an episode of WWF Raw is War walking into the arena. Christian says something to the effect of "Whoa, what's that smell?" and Angle responds "It's Philadelphia, this place always smells this bad."
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The First Noel: thorpe: The paper mill in Spring Grove PA is too far away to do that. And it smells more like rot than like gas.

Hey! it's gotten better in the last 20 years.  I don't smell it before rainy days any more in Hanover.


You're right about it getting better. I grew up in York and we smelled it at least 6-8 days a year there.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The First Noel: thorpe: The paper mill in Spring Grove PA is too far away to do that. And it smells more like rot than like gas.

Hey! it's gotten better in the last 20 years.  I don't smell it before rainy days any more in Hanover.


I grew up to the 'Aroma of Tacoma"... on I-5 near fife. The valley of the Puyallup was a fog bank, most days.
 
eagles95
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aremmes: Huh, so they can't figure out the source of a oily, dieselly smell in the vicinity of the Marcus Hook refinery complex. Next thing you know they'll wonder where all of the jet engine noise around the Philadelphia International Airport is coming from.


It's what I assume stinks around here lately. I'm sure the former owners of the complex are going to totally cooperate as well for the public benefit. It can't be DE. We don't make anything in the northern part except credit card applications & borderline legal shell companies.
 
Report