How to create a DIY traffic jam using only a cartful of old phones
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until those little side neighborhoods near big cities will get wind of this.  Sorry, we're all jammed up here!
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow! What an artful dickhead.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Artful in all kinds of different Waze...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If this is what Germans are doing with their time these days, I fully support it. It could be a LOT worse.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wait until those little side neighborhoods near big cities will get wind of this.  Sorry, we're all jammed up here!


They have been doing it already with Waze in DC metro area. It doesn't last very long because Waze filters out the accounts as garbage eventually.
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I feel like there's an XKCD comic in this somewhere.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hack the planet.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Artful Troller
 
Sentient
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I actually pitched this as a concept in a local tech roundtable last year. My thought was that a service business could earn money from a lemonade stand owner (or billboard operator, car wash, etc.) to route motor traffic in a beneficial way.
 
powhound
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well that's pretty dumb. Go volunteer at an animal shelter or food bank if you truly have nothing better you could be doing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People who fark with traffic should have a paper sack full of cold diarrhea thrown at their head.

He's an artist in much the same way as the "sandwich artists" down at Subway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

powhound: Well that's pretty dumb. Go volunteer at an animal shelter or food bank if you truly have nothing better you could be doing.


He's like suffering for his art man.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is the wagon just to make sure everybody sees you? Wouldn't a backpack work just as well?
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: People who fark with traffic should have a paper sack full of cold diarrhea thrown at their head.

He's an artist in much the same way as the "sandwich artists" down at Subway.


That's not fair - at least sandwich artists do something productive.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Is the wagon just to make sure everybody sees you? Wouldn't a backpack work just as well?


Your phone would then detect you as a pedestrian and direct more traffic towards you.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is trivial to fix. 99 phones with the same GPS location is either a stopped bus or some idiot, both can be filtered out without impact.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok, that is deeply funny. A+ for taking the merry prankster concept into the 21st century...
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Strong Bad did it first...

hrwiki.orgView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just hope no emergency services use that. Sorry your mom died. We had to go threw Brussels to avoid traffic.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Joe USer: This is trivial to fix. 99 phones with the same GPS location is either a stopped bus or some idiot, both can be filtered out without impact.


On a road surrounded by high brick buildings, GPS isn't going to be nearly as accurate as you think. Maybe +-10m at best, 100m at worst.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
those germans are always causing problems!
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: Joe USer: This is trivial to fix. 99 phones with the same GPS location is either a stopped bus or some idiot, both can be filtered out without impact.

On a road surrounded by high brick buildings, GPS isn't going to be nearly as accurate as you think. Maybe +-10m at best, 100m at worst.


Enhanced GPS then. All the local WiFi APs and cell towers will give the same reading.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: dothemath: People who fark with traffic should have a paper sack full of cold diarrhea thrown at their head.

He's an artist in much the same way as the "sandwich artists" down at Subway.

That's not fair - at least sandwich artists do something productive.


Yes, they give me diarrhea and get paid for it which probably qualifies as a fetish.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sithon: Wow! What an artful dickhead.


Would you rather it be a harmless demonstration of the shiattiness of Googles infrastructure in Germany or actual bad actors trying to game the system and cost you money?

Does Uber use Google maps to check on surge pricing? How about routing for emergency vehicles? Traffic planning based on traffic history? All could fark you over because Google is all "act fast and fix later" and later never comes.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Doesn't this get nullified by other cars wizzing through?
Or does google think those are motorbikes filtering thru traffic.

/I'm surprised that no one has mentioned the cost of this "project"
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Doesn't this get nullified by other cars wizzing through?
Or does google think those are motorbikes filtering thru traffic.

/I'm surprised that no one has mentioned the cost of this "project"


$50 a phone and a cease and desist from Google.
 
powhound
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: powhound: Well that's pretty dumb. Go volunteer at an animal shelter or food bank if you truly have nothing better you could be doing.

He's like suffering for his art man.

He's like suffering for his art man.


As a math teacher I appreciate your handle.
 
